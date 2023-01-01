Strawberry cheesecake in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake
PIZZA
Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego
3077 North Park Way, San Diego
|Strawberry Kiwi Cheesecake
|$14.00
sam's new york style cheesecake with a ritz cracker crust, topped with Rodney Kawano Farms strawberry + meyer lemon jam and Smit Farms kiwi jam
Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream - Pacific Beach
829 Garnet Avenue, San Diego
|Strawberry Basque Cheesecake - Pint
|$12.00
Our homage to the cheesecake that claimed the 90s! Basque Cheesecake! Unlike the cheesecake most of us are familiar with, Basque Cheesecake is crustless and composed of a truly burnt cream cheese based custard. The sweetness and nearly floral notes of ripe strawberry puree pair incredibly well with the caramelized, almost savory burnt “cheesecake”. Our strawberry cream cheese base is well studded with
large chunks of Basque Cheesecake and pockets of rich strawberry jam. One pint.
Stella Jean's Ice Cream - University Heights
4404 Park Blvd Suite B, San Diego
|Strawberry Basque Cheesecake - Pint
|$12.00
