Strawberry cheesecake in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake

PIZZA

Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego

3077 North Park Way, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Kiwi Cheesecake$14.00
sam's new york style cheesecake with a ritz cracker crust, topped with Rodney Kawano Farms strawberry + meyer lemon jam and Smit Farms kiwi jam
More about Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego
Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream - Pacific Beach

829 Garnet Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Basque Cheesecake - Pint$12.00
Our homage to the cheesecake that claimed the 90s! Basque Cheesecake! Unlike the cheesecake most of us are familiar with, Basque Cheesecake is crustless and composed of a truly burnt cream cheese based custard. The sweetness and nearly floral notes of ripe strawberry puree pair incredibly well with the caramelized, almost savory burnt “cheesecake”. Our strawberry cream cheese base is well studded with
large chunks of Basque Cheesecake and pockets of rich strawberry jam. One pint.
More about Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream - Pacific Beach
Stella Jean's Ice Cream - University Heights

4404 Park Blvd Suite B, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Basque Cheesecake - Pint$12.00
Our homage to the cheesecake that claimed the 90s! Basque Cheesecake! Unlike the cheesecake most of us are familiar with, Basque Cheesecake is crustless and composed of a truly burnt cream cheese based custard. The sweetness and nearly floral notes of ripe strawberry puree pair incredibly well with the caramelized, almost savory burnt “cheesecake”. Our strawberry cream cheese base is well studded with
large chunks of Basque Cheesecake and pockets of rich strawberry jam. One pint.
More about Stella Jean's Ice Cream - University Heights
Slater's 50/50

2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Cheesecake$12.99
More about Slater's 50/50

