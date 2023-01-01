Katsu in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve katsu
More about Alaea at Renesas - 6024 Silver Creek Valley Rd
Alaea at Renesas - 6024 Silver Creek Valley Rd
6024 Silver Creek Valley Road, San Jose
|Chicken Katsu Club
|$12.00
toasted country white, panko crusted chicken, bacon, slaw, tomato, spiced pickle. Add pepper jack +$1
More about Udon Mugizo San Jose - 1072 Saratoga Ave, San Jose
Udon Mugizo San Jose - 1072 Saratoga Ave, San Jose
1072 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose
|KATSU CURRY UDON.
|$22.95
BEEF GRISTLE CURRY UDON WITH BREADED PORK CUTLET
More about Umai Savory Hot Dogs, San Jose - N. Capitol Ave
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umai Savory Hot Dogs, San Jose - N. Capitol Ave
1158 N. Capitol Ave, San Jose
|The Katsu
|$7.50
Fried chicken patty drizzled with soy glaze, topped with Asian slaw, mayo & sweet chili sauce on a brioche bun.