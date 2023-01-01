Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve katsu

Item pic

 

Alaea at Renesas - 6024 Silver Creek Valley Rd

6024 Silver Creek Valley Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Club$12.00
toasted country white, panko crusted chicken, bacon, slaw, tomato, spiced pickle. Add pepper jack +$1
More about Alaea at Renesas - 6024 Silver Creek Valley Rd
Item pic

 

Udon Mugizo San Jose - 1072 Saratoga Ave, San Jose

1072 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
KATSU CURRY UDON.$22.95
BEEF GRISTLE CURRY UDON WITH BREADED PORK CUTLET
More about Udon Mugizo San Jose - 1072 Saratoga Ave, San Jose
Item pic

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umai Savory Hot Dogs, San Jose - N. Capitol Ave

1158 N. Capitol Ave, San Jose

Avg 4 (1788 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Katsu$7.50
Fried chicken patty drizzled with soy glaze, topped with Asian slaw, mayo & sweet chili sauce on a brioche bun.
More about Umai Savory Hot Dogs, San Jose - N. Capitol Ave

