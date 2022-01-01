Fried rice in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Thai Recipe Cuisine - 1715 Lundy Ave, Ste 180
Thai Recipe Cuisine - 1715 Lundy Ave, Ste 180
1715 Lundy Ave STE 180, San Jose
|Egg Fried Rice
|$15.95
More about Backyard Bayou - SJ
Backyard Bayou - SJ
3210 S White Rd, San Jose
|Cajun Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice
|$14.00
More about Oros Chicken and Rice - 5663 Snell Ave
Oros Chicken and Rice - 5663 Snell Ave
5663 Snell Ave, San Jose
|10. Thai chicken Fried Rice
|$13.99
Rice egg and slice chicken.... add curry if you want special fried rice it will turn yellow and smell of curry
|11. Fried Chicken over Fried Rice
|$14.99
|7. Fried Pork with Blue Sticky Rice
|$12.99
deep fried pork& Butterfly pea sticky rice
More about Straits Restaurant - Santana Row
Straits Restaurant - Santana Row
333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose
|Vegetarian Fried Rice
|$18.00
Brown Rice, Mixed Vegetables, Bell Pepper, Scallions
|Vegetarian Coconut Fried Rice
|$18.00
"Nasi Goreng" Spicy Coconut rice, Soy, Cabbage, Peas & Carrots, Scallions, Pickled Onion, Shallot, Cucumber
More about OROS THAI RESTAURANT
OROS THAI RESTAURANT
6177 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose
|Crab Fried Rice ข้าวผัดปู
|$24.95
Imagine the feel of real crab meat in your mouth cooked in egg fried rice with white onion, lump crab and green onion. crab claw shell
|L5. Thai Fried Rice
|$0.00
|37. Pineapple Fried Rice Chicken and Shrimp (If Vegetarian order number 77)
|$18.95
More about Dumpling Time - Santana Row
Dumpling Time - Santana Row
378 Santana Row, San Jose
|Vegan Fried Rice
|$12.00
More about Hao Hao Pho - 460 East William Street, San Jose, CA, 95112, US
Hao Hao Pho - 460 East William Street, San Jose, CA, 95112, US
460 East William Street, San Jose
|43. Fried Rice Chicken
|$14.50
|46. Fried Rice Tofu
|$13.25
|44. Fried Rice Combo
|$13.50
More about Island Taste Caribbean Grill
Island Taste Caribbean Grill
225 E Santa Clara St, San Jose
|Island Taste (Fried Rice)
|$16.00
Fried rice served with chunks of jerk chicken and fried chicken, veggies, and sweet plantain bites [Gluten Free]