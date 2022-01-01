Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in San Jose

Go
San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve fried rice

Consumer pic

 

Thai Recipe Cuisine - 1715 Lundy Ave, Ste 180

1715 Lundy Ave STE 180, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Fried Rice$15.95
More about Thai Recipe Cuisine - 1715 Lundy Ave, Ste 180
Backyard Bayou image

 

Backyard Bayou - SJ

3210 S White Rd, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cajun Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice$14.00
More about Backyard Bayou - SJ
Item pic

 

Oros Chicken and Rice - 5663 Snell Ave

5663 Snell Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10. Thai chicken Fried Rice$13.99
Rice egg and slice chicken.... add curry if you want special fried rice it will turn yellow and smell of curry
11. Fried Chicken over Fried Rice$14.99
7. Fried Pork with Blue Sticky Rice$12.99
deep fried pork& Butterfly pea sticky rice
More about Oros Chicken and Rice - 5663 Snell Ave
Straits Restaurant image

 

Straits Restaurant - Santana Row

333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose

Avg 3.9 (873 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Fried Rice$18.00
Brown Rice, Mixed Vegetables, Bell Pepper, Scallions
Vegetarian Coconut Fried Rice$18.00
"Nasi Goreng" Spicy Coconut rice, Soy, Cabbage, Peas & Carrots, Scallions, Pickled Onion, Shallot, Cucumber
More about Straits Restaurant - Santana Row
Item pic

 

OROS THAI RESTAURANT

6177 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (8002 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Fried Rice ข้าวผัดปู$24.95
Imagine the feel of real crab meat in your mouth cooked in egg fried rice with white onion, lump crab and green onion. crab claw shell
L5. Thai Fried Rice$0.00
37. Pineapple Fried Rice Chicken and Shrimp (If Vegetarian order number 77)$18.95
More about OROS THAI RESTAURANT
Banner pic

 

Dumpling Time - Santana Row

378 Santana Row, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Fried Rice$12.00
More about Dumpling Time - Santana Row
Item pic

 

Hao Hao Pho - 460 East William Street, San Jose, CA, 95112, US

460 East William Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
43. Fried Rice Chicken$14.50
46. Fried Rice Tofu$13.25
44. Fried Rice Combo$13.50
More about Hao Hao Pho - 460 East William Street, San Jose, CA, 95112, US
Item pic

 

Island Taste Caribbean Grill

225 E Santa Clara St, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Island Taste (Fried Rice)$16.00
Fried rice served with chunks of jerk chicken and fried chicken, veggies, and sweet plantain bites [Gluten Free]
More about Island Taste Caribbean Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in San Jose

Mushroom Burgers

Baby Back Ribs

Waffles

Udon Noodles

Salmon

Potstickers

Brisket

Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

West San Jose

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near San Jose to explore

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston