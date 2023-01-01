Taco salad in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve taco salad
El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard, San Jose
|Taco Salad
|$18.50
Rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and your choice of ground beed, chicken or fajita grilled
Tacomania - Aborn - 2762 Aborn Rd, San Jose, CA 95121
2762 Aborn Road, San Jose
|Taco Salad
|$14.90
Crispy flour shell tortilla, lettuce, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, grill bell pepper and onions.
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
5639 cottle rd, San Jose
|Taco Salad
|$17.95
Deep fried tortilla shell filled with lettuce, refried beans, your choice of chicken, beef or pork and topped with sour cream, guacamole and shredded cheese