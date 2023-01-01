Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve taco salad

El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard

7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard, San Jose

Takeout
Taco Salad$18.50
Rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and your choice of ground beed, chicken or fajita grilled
More about El Amigo Restaurant - 7058 Santa Teresa Boulevard
Tacomania - Aborn - 2762 Aborn Rd, San Jose, CA 95121

2762 Aborn Road, San Jose

TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$14.90
Crispy flour shell tortilla, lettuce, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, grill bell pepper and onions.
More about Tacomania - Aborn - 2762 Aborn Rd, San Jose, CA 95121
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

5639 cottle rd, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (2521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$17.95
Deep fried tortilla shell filled with lettuce, refried beans, your choice of chicken, beef or pork and topped with sour cream, guacamole and shredded cheese
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
The Britannia Arms Downtown

173 West Santa Clara Street, San Jose

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Taco Salad$15.00
More about The Britannia Arms Downtown

