Key lime pies in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve key lime pies
FRENCH FRIES
Endolyne Joe's
9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle
|--KEY LIME PIE
|$7.75
Graham cracker & macadamia nut crust, lime custard, whip!
FIRESIDE BURIEN
15212 6th Ave, Burien
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
Raspberry puree and fresh berries.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Milk Drunk - 2805 Beacon Avenue South
2805 Beacon Avenue South, Seattle
|Key Lime Pie Sundae
|$8.00
Layers of lime curd, vanilla soft serve, graham cracker crumbs, and topped with whipped cream.