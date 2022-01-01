Chicken salad sandwiches in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hook Hall
3400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington
|BBQ CHICKEN & CRUNCH KALE SALAD SANDWICH
|$5.99
Kale and carrot slaw, and remoulade on a roll
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
860 E St NW, Washington
|Spicy Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.90
Chicken salad, tomato, pickled red onions, spicy Fresno pepper sauce, cilantro, crispy chicken skin.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chopsmith
11 District Square SW, Washington
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
house made chicken salad with grapes, toasted multigrain bread, lettuce, tomato, onion
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish