Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Central Michel Richard image

 

Central Michel Richard

1001 Pennsylvanian Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Michel's Chocolate Bar$14.00
More about Central Michel Richard
Item pic

 

W&C Dining

680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Select Gourmet Candy & Chocolate Bars$2.25
More about W&C Dining
Item pic

 

Ellē

3221 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (3111 reviews)
Takeout
Oat Bar - Chocolate Coconut$4.00
Gluten free and vegan!
More about Ellē
A Baked Joint image

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Marou Small Chocolate Bar$3.00
Vietnamese Single Origin Chocolate
Fruition Chocolate Bar$9.75
Small batch craft chocolate using ethically sourced and flavorful cocoa beans.
More about A Baked Joint
Item pic

 

Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli

3428 O St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
A Little Something Something Chocolate Bar w/ Salted Caramel Chips$4.50
57% milk chocolate with salted caramel chips
More about Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli
Item pic

 

Fat Fish

1 Market Sq SW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Walnut Bar$5.00
graham cracker crust, gooey center, chocolate, walnut, coconut topping
More about Fat Fish
Chopsmith image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopsmith

11 District Square SW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Walnut Bar$5.00
More about Chopsmith

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Avocado Toast

Steak Subs

Asian Salad

Burritos

Clams

Steamed Dumplings

Chocolate Croissants

Beef Patties

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1372 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston