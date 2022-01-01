Chocolate bars in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chocolate bars
Central Michel Richard
1001 Pennsylvanian Avenue, NW, Washington
|Michel's Chocolate Bar
|$14.00
W&C Dining
680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington
|Select Gourmet Candy & Chocolate Bars
|$2.25
Ellē
3221 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington
|Oat Bar - Chocolate Coconut
|$4.00
Gluten free and vegan!
SANDWICHES
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
|Marou Small Chocolate Bar
|$3.00
Vietnamese Single Origin Chocolate
|Fruition Chocolate Bar
|$9.75
Small batch craft chocolate using ethically sourced and flavorful cocoa beans.
Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli
3428 O St NW, Washington
|A Little Something Something Chocolate Bar w/ Salted Caramel Chips
|$4.50
57% milk chocolate with salted caramel chips
Fat Fish
1 Market Sq SW, Washington
|Chocolate Walnut Bar
|$5.00
graham cracker crust, gooey center, chocolate, walnut, coconut topping