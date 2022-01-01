Fried chicken wings in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve fried chicken wings
Baan Siam
425 Eye St NW, Washington
|Thai-Style Deep-Fried Chicken Wings
|$9.00
Chicken wings, garlic, pepper.
Purple Patch
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington
|Fried Calamansi Chicken Wings
|$14.00
sweet and spicy wings served with garlic aioli (8)
|Fried Spicy Chicken Adobo Wings
|$14.00
spicy adobo wings served with garlic aioli (8)
Moruss Seafood and Crab House
2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington
|Fried Chicken Wings Platter
|$16.99
5pcs fresh whole chicken wings coated in our house breading, served with two veggie sides of your choice
CHIKO - Dupont
2029 P st NW, Washington
|Double-Fried Chicken Wings
|$13.00
Spicy Soy Glazed or Dry Spiced
|GF Double-Fried Chicken Wings
|$13.00
Dry Spiced.
CHIKO - Capitol Hill
423 8th St SE, Washington
|GF Double-Fried Chicken Wings
|$13.00
dry spiced
|Double-Fried Chicken Wings
|$13.00
Spicy Soy Glazed or Dry Spiced