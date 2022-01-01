Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken wings in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve fried chicken wings

Mr.Chens image

 

Mr.Chens

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Wings$10.98
More about Mr.Chens
Item pic

 

Baan Siam

425 Eye St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Thai-Style Deep-Fried Chicken Wings$9.00
Chicken wings, garlic, pepper.
More about Baan Siam
Purple Patch image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Patch

3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (7910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamansi Chicken Wings$14.00
sweet and spicy wings served with garlic aioli (8)
Fried Spicy Chicken Adobo Wings$14.00
spicy adobo wings served with garlic aioli (8)
More about Purple Patch
Moruss Seafood and Crab House image

 

Moruss Seafood and Crab House

2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Wings Platter$16.99
5pcs fresh whole chicken wings coated in our house breading, served with two veggie sides of your choice
More about Moruss Seafood and Crab House
723fa828-2127-4520-be31-8b1c08552f9d image

 

CHIKO - Dupont

2029 P st NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Double-Fried Chicken Wings$13.00
Spicy Soy Glazed or Dry Spiced
GF Double-Fried Chicken Wings$13.00
Dry Spiced.
More about CHIKO - Dupont
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

CHIKO - Capitol Hill

423 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1021 reviews)
Takeout
GF Double-Fried Chicken Wings$13.00
dry spiced
Double-Fried Chicken Wings$13.00
Spicy Soy Glazed or Dry Spiced
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 Piece Vegan Fried Chicken Wings$8.50
4 Piece Vegan Fried Chicken Wings Bucket$8.50
French Fries & 4 Piece Vegan Fried Chicken Wings$12.50
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Beef Patties

Pork Belly

Cheesecake

Noodle Soup

Snapper

Nachos

Spaghetti

Blueberry Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1372 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston