Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peanut butter cookies in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies

Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Baked & Wired

1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4648 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Peanut Butter Cookie$2.25
Gluten free cookie loaded with peanut butter.
More about Baked & Wired
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pete's New Haven Style Apizza

4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1658 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Stuff Your Face Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cookie$3.25
More about Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
Item pic

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Peanut Butter Cookie$2.75
Gluten free cookie loaded with peanut butter.
More about A Baked Joint
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

1308 G St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cookie$4.00
Dark Chocolate Cookie with Bittersweet Chocolate Chips, Granulated Peanuts and Peanut Butter Cup Center
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Peanut Butter Cookie to go image

 

Magnolia Bakery

50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

No reviews yet
Peanut Butter Cookie to go$2.00
A classic PB cookie with creamy peanut butter, brown sugar, peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts. Doesn't get much better than this.
CONTAINS PEANUTS.
More about Magnolia Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Thai Coffee

Buffalo Wings

Flautas

Shrimp Scampi

Lamb Biryani

Gyoza

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Chicken Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston