Peanut butter cookies in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Baked & Wired
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington
|Flourless Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.25
Gluten free cookie loaded with peanut butter.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington
|Stuff Your Face Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cookie
|$3.25
SANDWICHES
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
|Flourless Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.75
Gluten free cookie loaded with peanut butter.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
1308 G St NW, Washington
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cookie
|$4.00
Dark Chocolate Cookie with Bittersweet Chocolate Chips, Granulated Peanuts and Peanut Butter Cup Center