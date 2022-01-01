Grilled chicken salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
All About Burger
2414 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
SANDWICHES
Peaches Kitchen & Catering
6214 3rd St NW, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.99
KitchenCray - DC
1301 H St. NE, Washington
|Grilled Jerk Chicken Caesar Salad
|$19.00
Fall greens and romain tossed in caesar dressing topped w/ house made croutons, parmesan cheese and jerk chicken breast
Rocklands BBQ DC
2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Mochica Express & Chifa DC
919 18th Street Northwest, Washington
|GRILLED CHICKEN FRESCA SALAD
|$10.00
Panca Marinated Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Cucumber (Olive Oil and Lime Dressing)
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Salad (spicy)
|$10.95
Grilled chicken, onion, cilantro tossed with spicy lime dressing over spring mixed salad.
Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos
1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Greek Salad - with Grilled Chicken
|$12.95
Romaine, kalamata olives, peppers, cucumbers, Greek feta, tomato, lemon vinaigrette topped with grilled chicken
|Caesar Salad - with Grilled Chicken
|$12.95
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing topped with Grilled Chicken
|Citrus Spinach Salad - with Grilled Chicken
|$13.50
Spinach, orange segments, red onion, goat cheese, slivered almonds, served with lemon vinaigrette topped with grilled chicken
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Walters Sports Bar
1221 Van St. SE, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
|$16.19
Mixed Salad Greens - Grilled Chicken cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, egg, citrus vinaigrette, and croutons