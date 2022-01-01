Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

All About Burger image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

All About Burger

2414 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (2712 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
More about All About Burger
Peaches Kitchen & Catering image

SANDWICHES

Peaches Kitchen & Catering

6214 3rd St NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (892 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
More about Peaches Kitchen & Catering
Item pic

 

KitchenCray - DC

1301 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Jerk Chicken Caesar Salad$19.00
Fall greens and romain tossed in caesar dressing topped w/ house made croutons, parmesan cheese and jerk chicken breast
More about KitchenCray - DC
Item pic

 

Rocklands BBQ DC

2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
More about Rocklands BBQ DC
Item pic

 

Mochica Express & Chifa DC

919 18th Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN FRESCA SALAD$10.00
Panca Marinated Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Cucumber (Olive Oil and Lime Dressing)
More about Mochica Express & Chifa DC
Banana Leaves image

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad (spicy)$10.95
Grilled chicken, onion, cilantro tossed with spicy lime dressing over spring mixed salad.
More about Banana Leaves
Pizza Policy image

 

Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos

1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad - with Grilled Chicken$12.95
Romaine, kalamata olives, peppers, cucumbers, Greek feta, tomato, lemon vinaigrette topped with grilled chicken
Caesar Salad - with Grilled Chicken$12.95
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing topped with Grilled Chicken
Citrus Spinach Salad - with Grilled Chicken$13.50
Spinach, orange segments, red onion, goat cheese, slivered almonds, served with lemon vinaigrette topped with grilled chicken
More about Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos
Walters Sports Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Walters Sports Bar

1221 Van St. SE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$16.19
Mixed Salad Greens - Grilled Chicken cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, egg, citrus vinaigrette, and croutons
More about Walters Sports Bar
Bistro Cacao image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Bistro Cacao

316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (5304 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$19.00
Organic Chicken Breast, Romaine Hearts, 5 Years Aged Parmesan, Croutons,
Caesar Dressing
More about Bistro Cacao

