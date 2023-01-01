Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve tortellini

Little Food Studio image

 

Little Food Studio

849 Upshur Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tortellini Pesto Pasta Side Salad$6.00
Ricotta Tortellini, Pesto, Pickled Red Onion, Confit Tomato, Arugula, Pecorino, Focaccia Bread Crumbs
More about Little Food Studio
Nina May image

SANDWICHES

Nina May

1337 11th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Moon Valley Baby Carrots$17.00
egg yolk bottarga, pistachio carrot pesto,
crispy shallots
More about Nina May
Consumer pic

 

W&C Dining

680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan OR Tortellini Alfredo$10.64
choice of protein; caesar salad, sauteed zucchini and tomatoes
More about W&C Dining
Dawson's Market Dupont image

 

Glen's Garden Market

2001 S St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tortellini Pasta$8.99
More about Glen's Garden Market
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopsmith - 11 District Sq SW

11 District Square SW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon & Cheese Tortellini$5.50
cheese tortellini with baked salmon, peas, onions herbs in dressing. contains parmesan cheese.
More about Chopsmith - 11 District Sq SW
Dupont Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Dupont Italian Kitchen

1637 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1559 reviews)
Takeout
Tortellini Cardinali$17.00
Tortellini$17.00
More about Dupont Italian Kitchen

