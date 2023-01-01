Tortellini in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve tortellini
More about Little Food Studio
Little Food Studio
849 Upshur Street NW, Washington
|Tortellini Pesto Pasta Side Salad
|$6.00
Ricotta Tortellini, Pesto, Pickled Red Onion, Confit Tomato, Arugula, Pecorino, Focaccia Bread Crumbs
More about Nina May
SANDWICHES
Nina May
1337 11th St NW, Washington
|Roasted Moon Valley Baby Carrots
|$17.00
egg yolk bottarga, pistachio carrot pesto,
crispy shallots
More about W&C Dining
W&C Dining
680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington
|Chicken Parmesan OR Tortellini Alfredo
|$10.64
choice of protein; caesar salad, sauteed zucchini and tomatoes
More about Chopsmith - 11 District Sq SW
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chopsmith - 11 District Sq SW
11 District Square SW, Washington
|Salmon & Cheese Tortellini
|$5.50
cheese tortellini with baked salmon, peas, onions herbs in dressing. contains parmesan cheese.