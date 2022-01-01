Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve sashimi

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Taro

1503 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (10139 reviews)
Takeout
TOKUJO SASHIMI$65.00
chef's choice of premium cuts of fish
More about Sushi Taro
Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar

1926 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bluefin Tuna Sashimi$9.00
Chef's Selection Sashimi$35.00
14 pieces
Hamachi Sashimi$9.00
More about Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
D-Bento Box 2 Salmon (sashimi), 2 Salmon (nigiri)$22.95
Served with california roll, miso soup, seaweed salad and jasmine rice
D-Bento Box 2 Tuna (sashimi), 2 Tuna (nigiri)$22.95
Served with california roll, miso soup, seaweed salad and jasmine rice
Sashimi Deluxe$29.95
3 pcs of Yellow tail, 3 pcs of Tuna, 3 pcs of Salmon and 3 pcs of Red Snapper and sushi rice.
More about Banana Leaves
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar

465 K Street NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef's Selection Sashimi$35.00
Classic Sashimi 14 pieces
Spicy Tuna, Avocado & Tuna Sashimi Roll$12.00
Premium Selection Sashimi$45.00
Premium Special 14 pieces
More about Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar

