Sashimi in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve sashimi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Taro
1503 17th St NW, Washington
|TOKUJO SASHIMI
|$65.00
chef's choice of premium cuts of fish
Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
1926 14th Street NW, Washington
|Bluefin Tuna Sashimi
|$9.00
|Chef's Selection Sashimi
|$35.00
14 pieces
|Hamachi Sashimi
|$9.00
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|D-Bento Box 2 Salmon (sashimi), 2 Salmon (nigiri)
|$22.95
Served with california roll, miso soup, seaweed salad and jasmine rice
|D-Bento Box 2 Tuna (sashimi), 2 Tuna (nigiri)
|$22.95
Served with california roll, miso soup, seaweed salad and jasmine rice
|Sashimi Deluxe
|$29.95
3 pcs of Yellow tail, 3 pcs of Tuna, 3 pcs of Salmon and 3 pcs of Red Snapper and sushi rice.