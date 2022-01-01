Lox in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve lox
Pearl's Bagels
1017 7th St., NW., Washington
|Classic Lox
|$10.00
Ivy City Nova Lox, Plain Cream Cheese, Capers, Pickled Red Onions, Microgreens
|Ivy City Nova Lox
|$9.00
4 oz package of locally-cured nova lox from Ivy City Smokehouse. Cured in the traditional Nova Scotia style, this balanced blend of high quality salt, brown sugar, and spices produces a wonderful, clean tasting and lightly smoked salmon.
|Lox Spread
|$13.50
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|Bagel w/ Lox
|$15.00
Plain bagel with lox, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and fresh capers.
|Side of Lox
|$8.00
Emissary
2032 P ST NW, Washington
|Ivy City Lox Sandwich
|$15.00
|Bagel & Lox
|$16.00
lox & brioche ivy city (dc) smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, onions, capers, tomato, brioche bun
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
|Bagel w/ Lox
|$15.00
Plain bagel with lox, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and fresh capers.
|Side of Lox
|$8.00
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
|Side of Lox
|$8.00
|Bagel w/ Lox
|$15.00
Plain bagel with lox, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and fresh capers.
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
|Bagel w/ Lox
|$15.00
Plain bagel with lox, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and fresh capers.
|Side of Lox
|$8.00
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
2459 18th Street NW, Washington
|Lox & Bagel
|$14.00
Everything Bagel with Smoked Salmon, Lemon Caper Cream Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Chives and Pickled Onion
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Bagel w/ Lox
|$15.00
Plain bagel with lox, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and fresh capers.
Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos
1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Lox Bagel
|$11.95
bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, cucumbers and red onion
Bethesda Bagels
120 M St SE, Washington
|Lox Spread
|$5.00
Bits of smoked salmon mixed cream cheese.
|Reduced Fat Lox Spread
|$5.00
Bits of smoked salmon mixed light cream cheese.
|Lox Spread (1/2 lb)
|$6.50
Dacha Beer Garden
1600 7th Street NW, Washington
|Lox & cream cheese
|$10.50
House cured salmon, cucumber, capers, shaved red onions.
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Nova Lox
|$16.00
whole wheat. smoked Norwegian salmon, everything whipped cream cheese, red onion, tomato and capers
Buffalo & Bergen
1309 5th Street, Washington
|Pastrami Lox
|$17.00
cold smoked atlantic salmon w/ pastrami spices
Bethesda Bagels
1718 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Lox Spread
|$5.00
Bits of smoked salmon mixed cream cheese.
|Reduced Fat Lox Spread
|$5.00
Bits of smoked salmon mixed light cream cheese.
|Lox Spread (1/2 lb)
|$6.50
Unconventional Diner
1207 9th Street NW, Washington
|EVERYTHING LOX
|$15.00
Poached Egg | Fried Capers | Herbs | Cream Cheese (sf)
The Coupe
3415 11th Street NW, Washington
|Lox & Bagel
|$14.00
Everything Bagel with Smoked Salmon, Lemon Caper Cream Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Chives and Pickled Onion
Buffalo & Bergen
240 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Side Lox
|$8.00
|Pastrami Lox
|$17.00
cold smoked atlantic salmon w/ pastrami spices.
CHIKO - Capitol Hill
423 8th St SE, Washington
|Lox of Love
|$12.00
Ivy City Smokehouse Smoked Salmon, Capers, I Egg You Spice