Lox in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve lox

Classic Lox image

 

Pearl's Bagels

1017 7th St., NW., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Lox$10.00
Ivy City Nova Lox, Plain Cream Cheese, Capers, Pickled Red Onions, Microgreens
Ivy City Nova Lox$9.00
4 oz package of locally-cured nova lox from Ivy City Smokehouse. Cured in the traditional Nova Scotia style, this balanced blend of high quality salt, brown sugar, and spices produces a wonderful, clean tasting and lightly smoked salmon.
Lox Spread$13.50
More about Pearl's Bagels
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bagel w/ Lox$15.00
Plain bagel with lox, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and fresh capers.
Side of Lox$8.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Emissary image

 

Emissary

2032 P ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ivy City Lox Sandwich$15.00
Bagel & Lox$16.00
lox & brioche ivy city (dc) smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, onions, capers, tomato, brioche bun
More about Emissary
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bagel w/ Lox$15.00
Plain bagel with lox, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and fresh capers.
Side of Lox$8.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side of Lox$8.00
Bagel w/ Lox$15.00
Plain bagel with lox, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and fresh capers.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bagel w/ Lox$15.00
Plain bagel with lox, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and fresh capers.
Side of Lox$8.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge image

 

Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge

2459 18th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lox & Bagel$14.00
Everything Bagel with Smoked Salmon, Lemon Caper Cream Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Chives and Pickled Onion
More about Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bagel w/ Lox$15.00
Plain bagel with lox, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and fresh capers.
More about Busboys and Poets
Pizza Policy image

 

Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos

1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox Bagel$11.95
bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, cucumbers and red onion
More about Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

120 M St SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Lox Spread$5.00
Bits of smoked salmon mixed cream cheese.
Reduced Fat Lox Spread$5.00
Bits of smoked salmon mixed light cream cheese.
Lox Spread (1/2 lb)$6.50
More about Bethesda Bagels
Lox & cream cheese image

 

Dacha Beer Garden

1600 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lox & cream cheese$10.50
House cured salmon, cucumber, capers, shaved red onions.
More about Dacha Beer Garden
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nova Lox$16.00
whole wheat. smoked Norwegian salmon, everything whipped cream cheese, red onion, tomato and capers
More about Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
Item pic

 

Buffalo & Bergen

1309 5th Street, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pastrami Lox$17.00
cold smoked atlantic salmon w/ pastrami spices
More about Buffalo & Bergen
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

1718 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
Lox Spread$5.00
Bits of smoked salmon mixed cream cheese.
Reduced Fat Lox Spread$5.00
Bits of smoked salmon mixed light cream cheese.
Lox Spread (1/2 lb)$6.50
More about Bethesda Bagels
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Unconventional Diner

1207 9th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (3689 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
EVERYTHING LOX$15.00
Poached Egg | Fried Capers | Herbs | Cream Cheese (sf)
More about Unconventional Diner
The Coupe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Coupe

3415 11th Street NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lox & Bagel$14.00
Everything Bagel with Smoked Salmon, Lemon Caper Cream Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Chives and Pickled Onion
More about The Coupe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo & Bergen

240 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Side Lox$8.00
Pastrami Lox$17.00
cold smoked atlantic salmon w/ pastrami spices.
More about Buffalo & Bergen
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

CHIKO - Capitol Hill

423 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1021 reviews)
Takeout
Lox of Love$12.00
Ivy City Smokehouse Smoked Salmon, Capers, I Egg You Spice
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill
Restaurant banner

 

High Road Cycling & Café

3210 Grace St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lox & Bagel$16.00
lox & brioche ivy city (dc) smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, onions, capers, tomato, brioche bun
More about High Road Cycling & Café

