Chocolate cake in Arlington

Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Troy's Italian Kitchen
2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
|Vegan Cheese Bread
|$7.99
|French Fries
|$4.99
Mele Bistro
1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|BISTRO SALAD
|$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
|TRADITIONAL CAESAR
|$6.50
Unprocessed California Garlic, Aged Parmigiano Reggiano
|E. NORTH AMERICAN ROCK SHRIMP, CAPELLINI
|$26.00
in house Smoked Roasted Fennel, Pernod, Garlic, Marinara Sauce
Courthaus Social
2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Courthaus Burger
|$17.00
Eight ounce Beef patty with
bacon, avocado, crispy onion, and
pepper jack cheese.
|French Dip
|$14.00
Seared and slow roasted in-Haus, Sliced thin and topped with melted swiss cheese. Served with Haus-made au jus.
|Chopped Chipotle
|$15.00
Crisp romaine and iceburg lettuce, diced grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, grilled corn, bacon, egg and cucumber, topped with crunchy Haus-made tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing
Stellina Pizzeria
2800 S. Randolph St, Arlington
|Flourless Chocolate Caprese Cake Slice
|$4.75
Slice of Italian chocolate and almond cake (Gluten-Free).
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Chicken Basil
|$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
|Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
|Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
Fire Works - Courthouse
2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Mouse Cake
|$8.00
Texas Jack's Barbecue
2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Pork Spare Ribs
|$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
|Prime Brisket
|$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
|Slider Rolls - Per Piece
|$0.35
Individually priced rolls
Sfoglina
1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Piemontese Chocolate Gianduja Cake
|$16.00
Hazelnut, Chocolate Ganache
Bob & Edith's Diner
5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Chocolate Chip Hot Cake
|$9.99
CIRCA at Clarendon
3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
chocolate tuile, macerated raspberries, raspberry coulis
City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
3007 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.95
Bob & Edith's Diner
539 23rd St S, Arlington
|Chocolate Chip Hot Cake
|$9.99
Sidekick Bakery
4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cake
|$12.00
Chocolate cake, peanut butter cup filling, chocolate mousse, and chocolate glaze.
Kabob Bazaar
3133 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$5.75
A thick slice of chocolate mousse cake that melts in your mouth.
Cafe Sazon
4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Cake de Chocolate
|$5.99
Ruffino's Spaghetti House
4763 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$7.99
Mocha Cafe & Pastry
2720 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$4.00
Chocolate fudge with chocolate mousse in layers.
Thai Curry
307 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$5.95