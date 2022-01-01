Edamame in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve edamame
SUSHI
Rolld
4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Rainbow Roll
|$15.50
Crab Stick/Cucumber/Tuna/topped w/Shrimp, Salmon, Avocado, Yellow Tail
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$5.50
|Sake (Salmon) 2 Piece
|$5.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI
Yume Sushi
2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington
|Edamame
|$5.00
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Chicken Basil
|$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
|Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
|Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
FRENCH FRIES
Assembly
1700 N Moore, Arlington
|Fatty Matty
|$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
|Grandpa Bob
|$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
|The Colonel
|$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
RAMEN
Boru Ramen
2915 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Tofu Edamame Balls and Ramen
|$14.49
Soy sauce broth, fried tofu edamame balls, ramen, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoot, corn, scallion, seaweed, and roasted sesame.
|Edamame
|$4.50
Lightly salted steamed soybeans.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
4251 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Edamame
|$6.50
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Asia Bistro
1301 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Edamame
|$6.50
Premium steamed young soy beans sprinkled with salt.
SOUPS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Curry
307 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Edamame
|$5.45
Green soybeans in pods. Steamed and lightly salted.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Sushi Rock
1900 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Edamame
|$9.10
|Spicy Tuna and Avocado Roll + Edamame
|$16.90
Spicy Tuna and Avocado Roll. Served with Edamame.
|Edamame
|$6.50
Edamame