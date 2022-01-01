Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve edamame

SUSHI

Rolld

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rainbow Roll$15.50
Crab Stick/Cucumber/Tuna/topped w/Shrimp, Salmon, Avocado, Yellow Tail
Spicy Tuna Roll$5.50
Sake (Salmon) 2 Piece$5.00
More about Rolld
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI

Yume Sushi

2121 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$5.00
More about Yume Sushi
T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Basil$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fatty Matty$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
Grandpa Bob$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
The Colonel$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
More about Assembly
RAMEN

Boru Ramen

2915 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4 (947 reviews)
Tofu Edamame Balls and Ramen$14.49
Soy sauce broth, fried tofu edamame balls, ramen, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoot, corn, scallion, seaweed, and roasted sesame.
Edamame$4.50
Lightly salted steamed soybeans.
More about Boru Ramen
SUSHI • RAMEN

Takeshi Sushi

2424 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1029 reviews)
Edamame$5.00
Soybean
More about Takeshi Sushi
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington

4251 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (7793 reviews)
Edamame$6.50
More about Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Asia Bistro

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Edamame$6.50
Premium steamed young soy beans sprinkled with salt.
More about Asia Bistro
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Young Chow

420 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (709 reviews)
Edamame$5.95
More about Young Chow
SOUPS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Curry

307 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (5656 reviews)
Edamame$5.45
Green soybeans in pods. Steamed and lightly salted.
More about Thai Curry
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Sushi Rock

1900 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (9376 reviews)
Grilled Edamame$9.10
Spicy Tuna and Avocado Roll + Edamame$16.90
Spicy Tuna and Avocado Roll. Served with Edamame.
Edamame$6.50
Edamame
More about Sushi Rock
RAMEN

Hanabi Ramen Clarendon

3024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1159 reviews)
Spicy Edamame$4.99
Lightly boiled soybeans marinated with house special edamame hot spices.
Edamame$3.99
Lightly salted boiled soybeans.
More about Hanabi Ramen Clarendon

