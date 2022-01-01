Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Item pic

TAPAS

Whiskey Bird // Little Bird To-Go

1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
LB Veggie Burger$13.00
housemade veggie patty, cheddar cheese, arugula and greens, red onion, pickled carrots, WB sauce, takoyaki, alon's brioche bun (contains gluten and dairy)
More about Whiskey Bird // Little Bird To-Go
Consumer pic

 

Ray's New York Pizza - 26 5th Street Northwest

26 5th Street Northwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel (veggie) Burger$11.99
seasoned vegetable bean patty | hummus | tomato | pickles | lettuce | served on a bun
More about Ray's New York Pizza - 26 5th Street Northwest
R Thomas Deluxe Grill image

 

R. Thomas Deluxe Grill

1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burger$16.73
More about R. Thomas Deluxe Grill
Main pic

 

The Corner Grille Upper Westside

2341 Marietta Boulevard Northwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burger$18.00
BBB house-made patty (Beets, Black Beans, Brown Rice) dressed with fresh spinach, Swiss, tomato, red onion and side of steak sauce
More about The Corner Grille Upper Westside

