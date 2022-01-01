Veggie burgers in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve veggie burgers
More about Whiskey Bird // Little Bird To-Go
TAPAS
Whiskey Bird // Little Bird To-Go
1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
|LB Veggie Burger
|$13.00
housemade veggie patty, cheddar cheese, arugula and greens, red onion, pickled carrots, WB sauce, takoyaki, alon's brioche bun (contains gluten and dairy)
More about Ray's New York Pizza - 26 5th Street Northwest
Ray's New York Pizza - 26 5th Street Northwest
26 5th Street Northwest, Atlanta
|Falafel (veggie) Burger
|$11.99
seasoned vegetable bean patty | hummus | tomato | pickles | lettuce | served on a bun
More about R. Thomas Deluxe Grill
R. Thomas Deluxe Grill
1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta
|Veggie Burger
|$16.73