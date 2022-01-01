Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mushroom swiss Burger$10.95
Mushroom, swiss, let, tom, mayo
More about David and Dad's Cafe
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Todd Conner's

700 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.50
More about Todd Conner's
Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Swiss Patty Melt Hand formed burger grilled on marble rye with sautéed mushrooms, onions and swiss cheese$8.29
More about Cafe Services
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$9.99
More about Never On Sunday

