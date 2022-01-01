Waffles in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve waffles

Rocket to Venus image

 

Rocket to Venus

3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffle Sandwich$12.00
fried chicken or veggie chicken patty \\ choice of sauce \\ served with fries (nut allergy) (other side options available)
More about Rocket to Venus
Abbey Burger Bistro image

 

Abbey Burger Bistro

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle Fries$4.50
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Chicken and Waffles image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Connie's Chicken and Waffles Broadway

1640 AliceAnna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken and Waffles$11.00
Choose a Protein
Waffle-Only$6.00
Shrimp and Waffles$15.00
Choose a Protein
More about Connie's Chicken and Waffles Broadway
Chicken and Waffles image

 

Connie's Chicken and Waffles Charles Street

222 N Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken and Waffles$11.00
Choose a Protein
Shrimp and Waffles$15.00
Choose a Protein
Waffle-Only$6.00
More about Connie's Chicken and Waffles Charles Street
Teavolve Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Teavolve Cafe

1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Iron Pressed Belgian Waffles$8.00
brushed with melted butter
More about Teavolve Cafe
Huck’s American Craft image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Huck’s American Craft

3728 Hudson St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
New York Chicken & Waffle$13.00
More about Huck’s American Craft
Chic & Waffles image

 

SS Cafe LLC

812 GUILDFORD AVE., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chic & Waffles$14.00
(I bet you haven’t had better) !
House-made Vanilla bean waffle ,topped with our crispy seasoned 3pc fried chicken tenderloin
More about SS Cafe LLC
Restaurant banner

 

Unity Bar & Restaurant

111 W. Centre Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN AND WAFFLES$19.00
More about Unity Bar & Restaurant

