Waffles in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve waffles
Rocket to Venus
3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Waffle Sandwich
|$12.00
fried chicken or veggie chicken patty \\ choice of sauce \\ served with fries (nut allergy) (other side options available)
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Connie's Chicken and Waffles Broadway
1640 AliceAnna St, Baltimore
|Chicken and Waffles
|$11.00
Choose a Protein
|Waffle-Only
|$6.00
|Shrimp and Waffles
|$15.00
Choose a Protein
Connie's Chicken and Waffles Charles Street
222 N Charles Street, Baltimore
|Chicken and Waffles
|$11.00
Choose a Protein
|Shrimp and Waffles
|$15.00
Choose a Protein
|Waffle-Only
|$6.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Teavolve Cafe
1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Iron Pressed Belgian Waffles
|$8.00
brushed with melted butter
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Huck’s American Craft
3728 Hudson St, Baltimore
|New York Chicken & Waffle
|$13.00
SS Cafe LLC
812 GUILDFORD AVE., Baltimore
|Chic & Waffles
|$14.00
(I bet you haven’t had better) !
House-made Vanilla bean waffle ,topped with our crispy seasoned 3pc fried chicken tenderloin