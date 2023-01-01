Pierogies in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve pierogies
Charmed Kitchen
123 s chester st, Baltimore
|Fried Pierogis
|$12.00
six (6) fried potato & cheese pierogis, tossed in your choice of sauce
ROCKET TO VENUS
3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Pierogies
|$9.00
cheddar cheese & potato \\ side of onion crema (nut allergy)
Todd Conner's
700 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Pierogies
|$9.00
Potato and cheese dumplings.
Little Donna's - 1812 Bank Street
1812 Bank Street, Baltimore
|Pierogies
|$15.00