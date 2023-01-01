Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pierogies in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve pierogies

Charmed Kitchen image

 

Charmed Kitchen

123 s chester st, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pierogis$12.00
six (6) fried potato & cheese pierogis, tossed in your choice of sauce
More about Charmed Kitchen
Rocket to Venus image

 

ROCKET TO VENUS

3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pierogies$9.00
cheddar cheese & potato \\ side of onion crema (nut allergy)
More about ROCKET TO VENUS
810b8a1e-6786-403f-a889-1285253e0940 image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Todd Conner's

700 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Pierogies$9.00
Potato and cheese dumplings.
More about Todd Conner's
Smaltimore image

 

Smaltimore

2522 Fait Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pierogis$7.00
More about Smaltimore
Consumer pic

 

Little Donna's - 1812 Bank Street

1812 Bank Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pierogies$15.00
More about Little Donna's - 1812 Bank Street
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potato and cheddar pierogis with steamed broccoli and a mushroom cream sauce$8.99
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

