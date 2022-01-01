Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve taco salad

Banditos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Banditos - 1118 S Charles St.

1118 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (892 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad Bowl$12.00
Lettuce, Pico, Roasted Corn, Mexi-Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Ranch, Sriracha Mayo, Served in a Crispy Tortilla Bowl
More about Banditos - 1118 S Charles St.
Item pic

 

Charmed. Restaurant - 824 N. Calvert Street

824 N. Calvert Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$14.00
2 crispy homemade tortilla shells with lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken, sautéed peppers, onions, and jalapeños, topped with cheddar cheese and pico de Gallo, served with sides of sour cream and homemade ranchero sauce
More about Charmed. Restaurant - 824 N. Calvert Street
R&R Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS

R&R Taqueria

2 E Lombard St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TACO SALAD$11.99
More about R&R Taqueria
Holy Frijoles image

GRILL

Holy Frijoles

908-912 West 36th Street, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$11.00
Fried flour tortilla shell, romaine, cheese, salsa picante, guacamole, sour cream, escabeche + your choice of toppings!
More about Holy Frijoles
Item pic

 

Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie - 55 Market Place

55 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$11.49
Romaine, diced chicken, black beans, sweet corn, green and red peppers, shredded carrots, avocado, tortilla strips, shredded cheese, aji amarillo sour cream.
More about Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie - 55 Market Place
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki’s Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Taco Salad$7.99
More about Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
Barcocina image

TAPAS

Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St

1629 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$12.00
More about Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St

