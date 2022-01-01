Taco salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve taco salad
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Banditos - 1118 S Charles St.
1118 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Taco Salad Bowl
|$12.00
Lettuce, Pico, Roasted Corn, Mexi-Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Ranch, Sriracha Mayo, Served in a Crispy Tortilla Bowl
Charmed. Restaurant - 824 N. Calvert Street
824 N. Calvert Street, Baltimore
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
2 crispy homemade tortilla shells with lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken, sautéed peppers, onions, and jalapeños, topped with cheddar cheese and pico de Gallo, served with sides of sour cream and homemade ranchero sauce
GRILL
Holy Frijoles
908-912 West 36th Street, Baltimore
|Taco Salad
|$11.00
Fried flour tortilla shell, romaine, cheese, salsa picante, guacamole, sour cream, escabeche + your choice of toppings!
Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie - 55 Market Place
55 Market Place, Baltimore
|Taco Salad
|$11.49
Romaine, diced chicken, black beans, sweet corn, green and red peppers, shredded carrots, avocado, tortilla strips, shredded cheese, aji amarillo sour cream.
Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Lg Taco Salad
|$7.99