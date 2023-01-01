Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie quesadillas in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Veggie (P)$16.00
roasted veggies / black beans / monterey-jack cheddar / cilantro-poblano crema / pico de gallo
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Consumer pic

 

Mystic Burrito

3133 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sauteed Veggie Quesadilla$9.25
More about Mystic Burrito
San Pablo Street Tacos image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

San Pablo Street Tacos

800 Saint Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$9.00
Vegetarian! Roasted peppers, onions, mushrooms, beans, and melted cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of crema and your choice of salsa.
Veggie Quesadilla$9.00
Vegetarian! Roasted peppers, onions, mushrooms, beans, and melted cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of crema and your choice of salsa.
More about San Pablo Street Tacos
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Quesadilla$18.00
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
Restaurant banner

 

Harmony Bakery -

3446 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
veggie black bean quesadilla$7.25
with cashew queso, peppers, onion and sweet potato- served with a side of guac
More about Harmony Bakery -

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Crab Cakes

Fried Chicken Wings

Drunken Noodles

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Chicken Marsala

Greek Salad

Cappuccino

Ceviche

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (803 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2004 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (600 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (666 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston