Veggie quesadillas in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Quesadilla Veggie (P)
|$16.00
roasted veggies / black beans / monterey-jack cheddar / cilantro-poblano crema / pico de gallo
More about San Pablo Street Tacos
TACOS • SANDWICHES
San Pablo Street Tacos
800 Saint Paul St, Baltimore
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$9.00
Vegetarian! Roasted peppers, onions, mushrooms, beans, and melted cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of crema and your choice of salsa.
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$9.00
Vegetarian! Roasted peppers, onions, mushrooms, beans, and melted cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of crema and your choice of salsa.
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$18.00