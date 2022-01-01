French onion soup in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve french onion soup
More about Cafe Sauvage
Cafe Sauvage
25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston
|French onion soup
|$15.00
Aceto balsamico | gruyere
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|French Onion Soup Family Size (32 oz)
|$14.95
|French Onion Soup
More about Bar Lyon
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Lyon
1750 Washigton Street, Boston
|French Onion Soup
|$15.95
Sweet Vidalia Onion, Comté, Crouton, Sherry
