Cambridge Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Moona image

 

Moona

243 Hampshire St,, Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grape Leaves$12.00
6 of them with a side of yogurt. They are vegan and vegetarian without the yogurt.
Baklawa$2.00
Walnuts, phyllo, butter, simple syrup
Chicken shish tawouk$16.00
Tahini sauce, shallots, parsley, served with rice, salad, and bread.
More about Moona
Dimi's Place image

PIZZA

Dimi's Place

272 Brookline Street, Cambridge

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Plate$12.95
Marinaded Chicken Thigh Served with Rice, Salad, Potatoes & Garlic Aioli
Greek$9.95
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Cut Veggies and topped with Feta Cheese. Served with Greek Dressing
Chicken Cutlet$8.95
Fried Chicken Tenders served with choice of toppings
More about Dimi's Place
Consumer pic

TAPAS

Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge

2067 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (790 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Maduros$5.00
Fried Sweet ripe plantains
**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
Yuca Frita$9.00
Truffled yuca fries, garlic mojo, cilantro aioli.
**Allium Allergy**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
Ropa Vieja$25.00
**Gluten free**DAIRY Allergy, dairy CANNOT be omitted**NIGHTSHADE Allergy**ALLIUM Allergy**
Shredded flank steak in a delicate tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, rice, black beans, maduros
More about Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
Oleana image

FRENCH FRIES

Oleana

134 Hampshire St, Cambridge

Avg 4.8 (7473 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Potato & Lamb Moussaka$16.00
Kasseri cheese, crispy brussels sprouts. Nut free
Broccoli & Kohlrabi Borek$14.00
Tomato brown butter, yogurt, Turkish spices.
Shaved Winter Vegetable Salad$14.00
Shaved winter vegetables, pepperoncini vinaigrette, kalamata olives, shanklish. Gluten free, nut free
More about Oleana
Izakaya Ittoku image

 

Izakaya Ittoku

1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Omusoba$12.00
Yakisoba noodles wrapped in an Omelette
Takoyaki$4.00
Fried Octopus balls (Mentai-Mayo/Scallion-Mayo/Grated Radish Ponzu)
Kara-Age$8.00
Japanese Fried Chicken
More about Izakaya Ittoku
Aceituna Grill image

WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill

605 W Kendall St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2109 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Plate$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. We add a secret marinade to our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast to create this customer favorite. Slowly cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, this spicy take on the traditional favorite might be our best creation yet.
Spicy Chicken Shawarma$8.95
We add a secret marinade to our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast to create this customer favorite. Slowly cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, this spicy take on the traditional favorite might be our best creation yet.
Chicken Shawarma$8.95
Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
More about Aceituna Grill
Pagu image

PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES

Pagu

310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesy Wafflato$8.00
Smoked mozzarella, caramelized shallots, black pepper, whipped potato, rice flour, olive oil.
Gluten free. Vegetarian. Contains dairy.
Pork Belly Bao$15.00
Soy braised pork belly bao with pickled cucumbers, fried shallots, cilantro
contains gluten, soy, dairy, alliums
FYI the bao (bun) is currently made with squid ink.
Spicy Hand Pulled Biang Biang Noodles$18.00
black vinegar, soy, sesame, thai chili, sichuan peppercorn, umami oil, roasted pork, scallion
Contains soy, gluten, sesame, chilis, alliums
More about Pagu
Little Donkey - Cambridge image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL

Little Donkey - Cambridge

505 MASSACHUSETTS AVE, CAMBRIDGE

Avg 4.5 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shanghai Boar Lumpia$17.00
Filipino style wild board spring rolls, Kalamansi sweet chili
BANGKOK STREET NOODLES$18.00
Pork belly, rice noodles, fried peanuts (add egg +2)
Buttercup Squash Salad$14.00
Red endive, roquefort, walnut, furikake, sherry vinaigrette
More about Little Donkey - Cambridge
Saloniki image

 

Saloniki

24 Dunster Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Plate$14.59
Lemon-oregano grilled chicken, lemon potatoes, small Greek salad (chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onion & feta), and tzatziki served with a just-made pita
Despena Pita$9.59
(vegetarian) zucchini - feta fritters, greens, tomato, onion, herbs, fries, garlic yogurt, secret sauce
Herc Pita$10.59
braised pork shoulder , greens, tomato, onion, fries, slaw, spicy whipped feta, secret sauce
More about Saloniki
Senses Restaurant image

 

Senses Restaurant

650 E Kendall Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Senses Restaurant
Momi Nonmi image

TAPAS

Momi Nonmi

1128 Cambridge St., Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (307 reviews)
Takeout
More about Momi Nonmi
Restaurant banner

 

Baraka Cuisine

1728 Massachusetts avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
KERANTIKA$8.00
classic chic pea custard,, harissa.
BASTILLA CHICKEN$19.00
Filos, almonds, ras el hanout, caramelized shallots.
CHICKEN TAJINE$26.00
Berber-style aromatic dish cooked in a heavy, earthenware pot, Chicken, cilantro, olives, preserved lemon, onion jam, served with roasted potatoes.
More about Baraka Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

The Greek Corner

2366 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about The Greek Corner

