Cambridge Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Cambridge
More about Moona
Moona
243 Hampshire St,, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Grape Leaves
|$12.00
6 of them with a side of yogurt. They are vegan and vegetarian without the yogurt.
|Baklawa
|$2.00
Walnuts, phyllo, butter, simple syrup
|Chicken shish tawouk
|$16.00
Tahini sauce, shallots, parsley, served with rice, salad, and bread.
More about Dimi's Place
PIZZA
Dimi's Place
272 Brookline Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$12.95
Marinaded Chicken Thigh Served with Rice, Salad, Potatoes & Garlic Aioli
|Greek
|$9.95
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Cut Veggies and topped with Feta Cheese. Served with Greek Dressing
|Chicken Cutlet
|$8.95
Fried Chicken Tenders served with choice of toppings
More about Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
TAPAS
Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
2067 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Maduros
|$5.00
Fried Sweet ripe plantains
**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
|Yuca Frita
|$9.00
Truffled yuca fries, garlic mojo, cilantro aioli.
**Allium Allergy**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
|Ropa Vieja
|$25.00
**Gluten free**DAIRY Allergy, dairy CANNOT be omitted**NIGHTSHADE Allergy**ALLIUM Allergy**
Shredded flank steak in a delicate tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, rice, black beans, maduros
More about Oleana
FRENCH FRIES
Oleana
134 Hampshire St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato & Lamb Moussaka
|$16.00
Kasseri cheese, crispy brussels sprouts. Nut free
|Broccoli & Kohlrabi Borek
|$14.00
Tomato brown butter, yogurt, Turkish spices.
|Shaved Winter Vegetable Salad
|$14.00
Shaved winter vegetables, pepperoncini vinaigrette, kalamata olives, shanklish. Gluten free, nut free
More about Izakaya Ittoku
Izakaya Ittoku
1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Omusoba
|$12.00
Yakisoba noodles wrapped in an Omelette
|Takoyaki
|$4.00
Fried Octopus balls (Mentai-Mayo/Scallion-Mayo/Grated Radish Ponzu)
|Kara-Age
|$8.00
Japanese Fried Chicken
More about Aceituna Grill
WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES
Aceituna Grill
605 W Kendall St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Plate
|$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. We add a secret marinade to our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast to create this customer favorite. Slowly cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, this spicy take on the traditional favorite might be our best creation yet.
|Spicy Chicken Shawarma
|$8.95
We add a secret marinade to our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast to create this customer favorite. Slowly cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, this spicy take on the traditional favorite might be our best creation yet.
|Chicken Shawarma
|$8.95
Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
More about Pagu
PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES
Pagu
310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Cheesy Wafflato
|$8.00
Smoked mozzarella, caramelized shallots, black pepper, whipped potato, rice flour, olive oil.
Gluten free. Vegetarian. Contains dairy.
|Pork Belly Bao
|$15.00
Soy braised pork belly bao with pickled cucumbers, fried shallots, cilantro
contains gluten, soy, dairy, alliums
FYI the bao (bun) is currently made with squid ink.
|Spicy Hand Pulled Biang Biang Noodles
|$18.00
black vinegar, soy, sesame, thai chili, sichuan peppercorn, umami oil, roasted pork, scallion
Contains soy, gluten, sesame, chilis, alliums
More about Little Donkey - Cambridge
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL
Little Donkey - Cambridge
505 MASSACHUSETTS AVE, CAMBRIDGE
|Popular items
|Shanghai Boar Lumpia
|$17.00
Filipino style wild board spring rolls, Kalamansi sweet chili
|BANGKOK STREET NOODLES
|$18.00
Pork belly, rice noodles, fried peanuts (add egg +2)
|Buttercup Squash Salad
|$14.00
Red endive, roquefort, walnut, furikake, sherry vinaigrette
More about Saloniki
Saloniki
24 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Chicken Plate
|$14.59
Lemon-oregano grilled chicken, lemon potatoes, small Greek salad (chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onion & feta), and tzatziki served with a just-made pita
|Despena Pita
|$9.59
(vegetarian) zucchini - feta fritters, greens, tomato, onion, herbs, fries, garlic yogurt, secret sauce
|Herc Pita
|$10.59
braised pork shoulder , greens, tomato, onion, fries, slaw, spicy whipped feta, secret sauce
More about Baraka Cuisine
Baraka Cuisine
1728 Massachusetts avenue, Cambridge
|Popular items
|KERANTIKA
|$8.00
classic chic pea custard,, harissa.
|BASTILLA CHICKEN
|$19.00
Filos, almonds, ras el hanout, caramelized shallots.
|CHICKEN TAJINE
|$26.00
Berber-style aromatic dish cooked in a heavy, earthenware pot, Chicken, cilantro, olives, preserved lemon, onion jam, served with roasted potatoes.