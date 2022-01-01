Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Eight + Sand Kitchen image

 

Eight + Sand Kitchen

135 New Bern Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mexi Cali Crispy Chicken Salad$16.00
Romaine, kale, panko fried chicken, corn, avocado, house-made croutons, cotija cheese, Cajun Caesar dressing
More about Eight + Sand Kitchen
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.00
mixed greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, and shredded carrots
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant image

 

LaWans Soul Food Restaurant

7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad$8.95
More about LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Hideaway Bar & Lounge

2710 Tuckaseegee Rd, charlotte

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Salad$14.00
More about Hideaway Bar & Lounge

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Lasagna

Chicken Parmesan

Fish Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Crab Cakes

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

California Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston