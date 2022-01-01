Fried chicken salad in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
Eight + Sand Kitchen
135 New Bern Street, Charlotte
|Mexi Cali Crispy Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Romaine, kale, panko fried chicken, corn, avocado, house-made croutons, cotija cheese, Cajun Caesar dressing
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$15.00
mixed greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, and shredded carrots
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$8.95