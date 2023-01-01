Tandoori roti in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve tandoori roti
Cumin - Wicker Park
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Tandoori Roti
|$3.75
Whole wheat flatbread cooked in tandoor
VAJRA
2039 West North Avenue, Chicago
|Tandoori Roti
|$4.00
Whole wheat flatbread cooked in tandoor.
*Vegan
SALADS • CURRY
India House Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|TANDOORI ROTI (VEGAN)
|$4.00
Whole wheat bread baked in clay oven
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Tandoori Roti (Vegan)
|$4.50
Whole wheat bread baked in the clay tandoor oven.