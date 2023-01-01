Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori roti in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve tandoori roti

Cumin image

 

Cumin - Wicker Park

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tandoori Roti$3.75
Whole wheat flatbread cooked in tandoor
More about Cumin - Wicker Park
Item pic

 

VAJRA

2039 West North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Roti$4.00
Whole wheat flatbread cooked in tandoor.
*Vegan
More about VAJRA
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TANDOORI ROTI (VEGAN)$4.00
Whole wheat bread baked in clay oven
More about India House Chicago
Item pic

 

Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tandoori Roti (Vegan)$4.50
Whole wheat bread baked in the clay tandoor oven.
More about Chicago Curry House
Indian Clay Pot image

SEAFOOD

Indian Clay Pot

1804 W Irving Park, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tandoori Roti$4.95
More about Indian Clay Pot
Item pic

 

Himalayan Restaurant - South Loop - Chicago

606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tandoori Roti$3.50
More about Himalayan Restaurant - South Loop - Chicago

