Boneless wings in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve boneless wings
Two Bucks
18336 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights
|Wings Boneless - 10
|$13.00
|Wings Boneless - 6
|$9.00
|Wings Boneless Large
|$13.00
1 Dozen
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo
2120 E 4th St, Cleveland
|BONELESS Wings Fries
|$11.00
8 Fresh Cut Boneless Wings Deep Fried, Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce and Served With Fries
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Dante's Pizza
4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland
|12 Boneless Wings
|$10.99
Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights
6370 York Rd., Parma heights
|10 Boneless Wings
|$9.00
No split flavors. One sauce per order of 10 boneless wings.
|5 Boneless Wings
|$5.00
No split flavors. One sauce per order of 5 boneless wings.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo
5604 Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights
|Regular (8) Boneless Wings+Fries
|$11.00
Deep fried and toss with your favorite sauce
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Neighbors Bar and Grill
15024 Puritas Ave, Cleveland
|Boneless Chicken Wings
|$11.99
One dozen boneless wings served with any
of the above sauces.
Add celery and bleu cheese or ranch.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cork-N-Bottle
6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Boneless Wings (10)
|$13.00
Two Bucks
7880 Broadview Road, Parma
|Wings Boneless Large
|$13.00
1 Dozen
|Wings Boneless - 10
|$13.00
|Wings Boneless - 6
|$9.00
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights
5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights
|1/2lb of Boneless Wings
|$6.99
We serve only the best wings available!
|1lb of Boneless Wings
|$11.99
We serve only the best wings available!