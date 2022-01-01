Pasta salad in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve pasta salad
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
37 W Broad St #50, Columbus
|Pasta Salad
|$2.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
101 Beer Kitchen
397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna
|Orzo Pasta Salad
|$4.50
Orzo, Tomato, Cucumber, Roasted Artichokes, Garlic, Lemon Vinaigrette, Sun Dried Tomato Oil & Feta Cheese V
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Atlas Tavern
8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus
|Pasta Salad (to go)
|$3.00
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Spicy Goat Cheese Pasta Salad
|$4.75
Pasta, red & yellow bell peppers, onion, spinach, goat cheese, sriracha dressing
|Double Tomato Pasta Salad
|CREAMY SAUSSAGE AND ARTICHOKE PASTA....Cavatapi pasta with Italian sausage, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh spinach in creamybwhite wine Parmesan sauce. Served with green salad and crusty bread.
|$16.00