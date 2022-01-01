Panna cotta in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve panna cotta
PIZZA
Rosie Cannonball
1620 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Vanilla Panna Cotta
|$12.00
Vanilla panna cotta with roasted peaches, raspberries, and almond crumble
Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
2104 Lyons Avenue, Houston
|Panna Cotta
|$8.00
OSTIA
2032 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Jasmine Panna Cotta
|$10.00
Jasmine Tea, Strawberry + Pistachio Crumble
Vinoteca Poscól
608 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|panna cotta with strawberries
|$7.00
Bocca Italian Kitchen/Lupo Pizzeria
250 Assay Suite 100, Houston
|Vanilla and Chocolate Panna Cotta
|$11.00
Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta with Summer Blueberry Compote