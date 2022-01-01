Shrimp scampi in Houston
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
4870 Beechnut St., Houston
|Shrimp Scampi
|$18.00
Jumbo Gulf shrimp sautéed with Pinot Grigio lemon and garlic sauce, capers, and sun-dried tomatoes over mafaldine pasta.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
5727 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Shrimp Scampi
|$18.00
Jumbo Gulf shrimp sautéed with Pinot Grigio lemon and garlic sauce, capers, and sun-dried tomatoes over mafaldine pasta.
Lasagna House
13306 Westheimer, Houston
|Shrimp Scampi
|$17.99
Sautéed shrimp, tossed with tomatoes, artichoke hearts, scallions, & angel hair pasta, in a white wine/garlic/ butter sauce.
Coppa Osteria
5210 Morningside Dr, Houston
|Jumbo Shrimp Scampi
|$25.00
lemon garlic butter, garlic bread