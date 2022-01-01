Carbonara in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve carbonara
Fegen’s
1050 Studewood Street, Houston
|Carbonara & Grilled Bacon
|$16.00
Bucatini pasta tossed with egg, parmesan, grilled bacon and olive oil. Done the traditional way…we do not use cream. The egg thickens the sauce.
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
797 Sorella court, Houston
|Chicken Carbonara
|$11.25
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
2420 Rice Blvd, Houston
|Chicken Carbonara
|$11.25
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
2701 Drexel Drive, Houston
|Chicken Carbonara
|$11.25
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
797 Sorella court Suite 100, Houston
|Chicken Carbonara
|$9.95
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
The Tasting Room
818 Town and Country Blvd., Houston
|Pasta Carbonara
|$17.00
Pancetta, black pepper, garlic bread, parmesan cream.
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Impero Italiano
14028 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Carbonara
|$20.00
Spaghetti made with pancetta/italian bacon, eggs, pecorino or parmesan cheese. NB: To avoid scramble eggs effect we recommend ideally not a take out dish.
Savoir - ToastNow
1344 YALE, Houston
|Carbonara
|$18.00
bucatini, parmesan & pecorino, bacon, black pepper, egg
PIZZA • PASTA
Coppa Osteria
5210 Morningside Dr, Houston
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$21.00
black paper, parsley, salumi toscano, egg yolk, parmesan cream
PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM
BOH Pasta & Pizza
409 Travis St., Houston
|Bucatini alla Carbonara
|$14.00
Bucatini pasta with a creamy sauce made with egg yolks, pecorino Romano cheese and guanciale. Finished with fresh cracked black pepper
Mastrantos
927 Studewood St #100, Houston
|Pasta- Chorizo Carbonara
|$40.00
House made pasta, Mexican chorizo, butter, caramelized onions, parm
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
2701 Drexel Drive, Houston, TX, USA, Houston
|Chicken Carbonara
|$9.95
OSTIA
2032 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Carbonara
|$19.00
Guanciale, Black Pepper, Egg + Parmigiano
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
2420 Rice Blvd, Houston
|Chicken Carbonara
|$9.95
Bocca
250 Assay Suite 100, Houston
|Carbonara
|$17.00
Pancetta, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Egg, Black Pepper, & Chive