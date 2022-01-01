Carbonara in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve carbonara

Fegen’s image

 

Fegen’s

1050 Studewood Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carbonara & Grilled Bacon$16.00
Bucatini pasta tossed with egg, parmesan, grilled bacon and olive oil. Done the traditional way…we do not use cream. The egg thickens the sauce.
More about Fegen’s
Chicken Carbonara image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

797 Sorella court, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1783 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Carbonara$11.25
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
More about Sweet Paris
Chicken Carbonara image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

2420 Rice Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (888 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Carbonara$11.25
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
More about Sweet Paris
Chicken Carbonara image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

2701 Drexel Drive, Houston

Avg 4.7 (1639 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Carbonara$11.25
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
More about Sweet Paris
Chicken Carbonara image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

797 Sorella court Suite 100, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1783 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Carbonara$9.95
More about Sweet Paris
The Tasting Room image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tasting Room

818 Town and Country Blvd., Houston

Avg 3.8 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Pasta Carbonara$17.00
Pancetta, black pepper, garlic bread, parmesan cream.
More about The Tasting Room
Carbonara image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Impero Italiano

14028 Memorial Dr., Houston

Avg 4.7 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carbonara$20.00
Spaghetti made with pancetta/italian bacon, eggs, pecorino or parmesan cheese. NB: To avoid scramble eggs effect we recommend ideally not a take out dish.
More about Impero Italiano
Savoir - ToastNow image

 

Savoir - ToastNow

1344 YALE, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carbonara$18.00
bucatini, parmesan & pecorino, bacon, black pepper, egg
More about Savoir - ToastNow
Spaghetti Carbonara image

PIZZA • PASTA

Coppa Osteria

5210 Morningside Dr, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Carbonara$21.00
black paper, parsley, salumi toscano, egg yolk, parmesan cream
More about Coppa Osteria
Bucatini alla Carbonara image

PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM

BOH Pasta & Pizza

409 Travis St., Houston

Avg 4.3 (103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bucatini alla Carbonara$14.00
Bucatini pasta with a creamy sauce made with egg yolks, pecorino Romano cheese and guanciale. Finished with fresh cracked black pepper
More about BOH Pasta & Pizza
Pasta- Chorizo Carbonara image

 

Mastrantos

927 Studewood St #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pasta- Chorizo Carbonara$40.00
House made pasta, Mexican chorizo, butter, caramelized onions, parm
More about Mastrantos
Chicken Carbonara image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

2701 Drexel Drive, Houston, TX, USA, Houston

Avg 4.7 (1639 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Carbonara$9.95
More about Sweet Paris
OSTIA image

 

OSTIA

2032 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2440 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carbonara$19.00
Guanciale, Black Pepper, Egg + Parmigiano
More about OSTIA
Chicken Carbonara image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

2420 Rice Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (888 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Carbonara$9.95
More about Sweet Paris
c88c7793-87f0-4fc5-832e-8db28ac39596 image

 

Bocca

250 Assay Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carbonara$17.00
Pancetta, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Egg, Black Pepper, & Chive
More about Bocca
Carbonara image

 

FIORI

4315 Montrose Lvd., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carbonara$24.00
guanciale, egg yolk, pecorino romano, black pepper
More about FIORI

