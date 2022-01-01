Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chopped salad

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

Chopped Antipasto Salad$7.50
Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce, Salami, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, and White Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay

3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas

Side Chopped Salad$8.45
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Apples, Red Pepper, Poblano Pepper, Pumpkin Seed, Tortilla Chips, Cumin Dressing
Chopped Salad$15.95
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Apples, Red Pepper, Poblano Pepper, Pumpkin Seed, Tortilla Chips, Cumin Dressing
Vegan Chopped Side Salad$8.45
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Apples, Red Pepper, Poblano Pepper, Pumpkin Seed, Tortilla Chips, Cumin Dressing
SoulBelly - Arts District

1327 S. Main St, Las Vegas

CHOPPED SALAD$13.00
BBQ • CHICKEN

Mama Bird - SoHi

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Chopped Brisket Salad *GF$16.95
crisp greens + tomato + green onion + sweet corn + peppadew peppers + lima beans + cheddar cheese + everything biscuit
w/ barbecue ranch dressing
Leone Cafe

400 S Rampart Blvd, #10165, Las Vegas

Avocado Chopped Salad$13.99
Avocado, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, quinoa, garbanzo beans, mozzarella cheese and lemon vinaigrette dressing.
The Crack Shack Las Vegas

3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM, Las Vegas

Baja Chop Side Salad$6.00
guac, radishes, pickled onions, cukes, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing
Unique Eat's - 3100 S Durango Suite 100

3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas

Chopped Salad$13.95
Lettuce, radicchio, fresh peas, pepperoncini, tomatoes, Provolone, fresh organic basil, House Vinaigrette dressing, oven-roasted tomatoes, salami
