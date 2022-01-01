Chopped salad in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chopped salad
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Chopped Antipasto Salad
|$7.50
Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce, Salami, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, and White Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay
3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas
|Side Chopped Salad
|$8.45
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Apples, Red Pepper, Poblano Pepper, Pumpkin Seed, Tortilla Chips, Cumin Dressing
|Chopped Salad
|$15.95
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Apples, Red Pepper, Poblano Pepper, Pumpkin Seed, Tortilla Chips, Cumin Dressing
|Vegan Chopped Side Salad
|$8.45
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Apples, Red Pepper, Poblano Pepper, Pumpkin Seed, Tortilla Chips, Cumin Dressing
SoulBelly - Arts District
1327 S. Main St, Las Vegas
|CHOPPED SALAD
|$13.00
BBQ • CHICKEN
Mama Bird - SoHi
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas
|Chopped Brisket Salad *GF
|$16.95
crisp greens + tomato + green onion + sweet corn + peppadew peppers + lima beans + cheddar cheese + everything biscuit
w/ barbecue ranch dressing
Leone Cafe
400 S Rampart Blvd, #10165, Las Vegas
|Avocado Chopped Salad
|$13.99
Avocado, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, quinoa, garbanzo beans, mozzarella cheese and lemon vinaigrette dressing.
The Crack Shack Las Vegas
3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM, Las Vegas
|Baja Chop Side Salad
|$6.00
guac, radishes, pickled onions, cukes, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing