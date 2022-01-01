Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Grilled Chicken Salad

Miami restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

House of Mac - NMB image

 

House of Mac - NMB

13521 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar salad$15.00
More about House of Mac - NMB
Item pic

 

TAIM

1121 Northeast 169th Terrace, North Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$17.99
Grilled Chicken served over Romaine Lettuce with Choice of Toppings and Dressings
More about TAIM
Havana Harry's image

 

Havana Harry's

4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$16.95
Grilled chicken breast, with cheddar cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots.
Grilled Chicken Cilantro Sauce Salad$15.95
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, carrots covered with a creamy cilantro sauce.
Grilled Chicken Cilantro Salad$15.95
More about Havana Harry's
ALLUVA @PARKGROVE image

 

Alluva at Park Grove

2821 South Bayshore Drive, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad$21.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Homestead Tomato, Cucumber, Peppers, Red Onion, Garbanzo, Feta, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Alluva at Park Grove
Item pic

 

GreenStreet Café

3468 Main Highway, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$19.00
Mesclun | sliced chicken | tomatoes | corn | dijon vinaigrette
More about GreenStreet Café

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Philly Cheesesteaks

Cappuccino

Tuna Wraps

Seaweed Salad

Kimchi

Curry

Cheese Pizza

Veggie Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston