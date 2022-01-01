Grilled chicken salad in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
House of Mac - NMB
13521 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|Grilled Chicken Caesar salad
|$15.00
TAIM
1121 Northeast 169th Terrace, North Miami Beach
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$17.99
Grilled Chicken served over Romaine Lettuce with Choice of Toppings and Dressings
Havana Harry's
4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$16.95
Grilled chicken breast, with cheddar cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots.
|Grilled Chicken Cilantro Sauce Salad
|$15.95
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, carrots covered with a creamy cilantro sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Cilantro Salad
|$15.95
Alluva at Park Grove
2821 South Bayshore Drive, Miami
|Grilled Chicken Greek Salad
|$21.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Homestead Tomato, Cucumber, Peppers, Red Onion, Garbanzo, Feta, Red Wine Vinaigrette