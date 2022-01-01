Mixed green salad in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve mixed green salad
More about Pisco y Nazca
Pisco y Nazca
8551 NW 5380 ST, DORAL
|Mixed Green Salad
|$3.00
Lettuce mix, cucumber, tomatoes, house vinaigrette
More about Doggi's Arepa Bar
Doggi's Arepa Bar
1246 Coral Way, Miami
|MIX GREENS SALAD
|$12.00
Baby arugula, green peas, asparagus, green beans, cilantro, mint, radish, shallots, caramelized walnuts and honey dijon dressing.
More about 7th Cafe
7th Cafe
1951 NW 7th Ave, Unit 190, Miami
|Mix Green Salad
|$7.00
red onion, cucumber, mustard vinaigrette
More about Doggi's Arepa Bar
EMPANADAS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Doggi's Arepa Bar
7281 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|MIX GREENS SALAD
|$12.00
Baby arugula, green peas, asparagus, green beans, cilantro, mint, radish, shallots, caramelized walnuts and honey dijon dressing.
More about Pizzafiore
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Pizzafiore
9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores
|LARGE Mixed Greens Salad
|$9.99
More about Pisco y Nazca
Pisco y Nazca
8405 MILLS DRIVE, MIAMI
|Mixed Green Salad
|$3.00
Lettuce mix, cucumber, tomatoes, house vinaigrette
More about Meraki Greek Bistro
Meraki Greek Bistro
3462 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove
|Manouri Mixed Green Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Almonds, Grilled Manouri cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette