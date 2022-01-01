Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mixed green salad in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve mixed green salad

Pisco y Nazca

8551 NW 5380 ST, DORAL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Green Salad$3.00
Lettuce mix, cucumber, tomatoes, house vinaigrette
More about Pisco y Nazca
Doggi's Arepa Bar

1246 Coral Way, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MIX GREENS SALAD$12.00
Baby arugula, green peas, asparagus, green beans, cilantro, mint, radish, shallots, caramelized walnuts and honey dijon dressing.
More about Doggi's Arepa Bar
7th Cafe

1951 NW 7th Ave, Unit 190, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mix Green Salad$7.00
red onion, cucumber, mustard vinaigrette
More about 7th Cafe
EMPANADAS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Doggi's Arepa Bar

7281 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1657 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MIX GREENS SALAD$12.00
Baby arugula, green peas, asparagus, green beans, cilantro, mint, radish, shallots, caramelized walnuts and honey dijon dressing.
More about Doggi's Arepa Bar
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Pizzafiore

9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores

Avg 4.1 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LARGE Mixed Greens Salad$9.99
More about Pizzafiore
Pisco y Nazca

8405 MILLS DRIVE, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Green Salad$3.00
Lettuce mix, cucumber, tomatoes, house vinaigrette
More about Pisco y Nazca
Meraki Greek Bistro

3462 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Manouri Mixed Green Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Almonds, Grilled Manouri cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Meraki Greek Bistro
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Moshi Moshi MIMO

7232 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.1 (852 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HOUSE MIXED GREEN SALAD$7.00
ponzu dressing
More about Moshi Moshi MIMO

