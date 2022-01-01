Bacon cheeseburgers in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Mo's Irish Pub
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Two juicy Angus beef burgers hand pressed and topped with American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a toasted bun.
The Brass Tap
7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield
|Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
|Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
The Knick
1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee
|Bacon-Bleu Burger
|$13.00
Half Pound Burger, Gorgonzola, Pickled Red Onion, Applewood Bacon, Balsamic-Watercress Aioli
|Bacon Avocado Cheddar Burger
|$13.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar, Louis Dressing