Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Al Pastor$12.49
Corn tortillas filled with tender pork, marinated with guajillo chilies and spices. Topped with grilled pineapple, white onions, and cilantro. Served with roasted tomatillo salsa.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos al Pastor$12.49
Corn tortillas filled with tender pork marinated with guajillo chilies and spices. Topped with grilled pineapple, white onions and cilantro. Served with roasted tomatillo salsa.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Fare Game image

HAMBURGERS

Fare Game

2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Cauliflower Al Pastor Taco$5.00
Roasted Cauliflower covered in Achiote and Adobo served on a 6' Nixta Heirloom Corn Tortilla. Served with our Salsa Morita, Pineapple, Pickled Onion, and Cilantro. Completely Vegan upon request.
More about Fare Game
Mexico City Cafe image

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Al Pastor$3.00
More about Mexico City Cafe
Lago Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$3.99
Marinated pork/grilled onion and pineapple/salsa verde/rice/ refried pinto beans/colby jack cheese/ queso fresco
More about Lago Tacos
Al Pastor Taco image

TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$3.75
Grilled , Smokey-Marinated Pork, Freshly Chopped Onions, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
More about Taberna

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Carbonara

Quinoa Salad

Fried Pickles

Lobster Rolls

Garlic Chicken

Yellow Curry

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston