Al pastor tacos in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$12.49
Corn tortillas filled with tender pork, marinated with guajillo chilies and spices. Topped with grilled pineapple, white onions, and cilantro. Served with roasted tomatillo salsa.
Fare Game
2900 Johnson Street NE, Minneapolis
|Cauliflower Al Pastor Taco
|$5.00
Roasted Cauliflower covered in Achiote and Adobo served on a 6' Nixta Heirloom Corn Tortilla. Served with our Salsa Morita, Pineapple, Pickled Onion, and Cilantro. Completely Vegan upon request.
Lago Tacos
2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.99
Marinated pork/grilled onion and pineapple/salsa verde/rice/ refried pinto beans/colby jack cheese/ queso fresco