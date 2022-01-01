Huevos rancheros in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.00
Two crunchy tortillas with 2 eggs*, chorizo sausage, black beans, shredded cheese, avocado and, ranchero salsa. Topped with queso fresco. Served with fresh berries
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Huevos Rancheros *
|$14.95
(GF available) A crisp flour tortilla layered with buttery hashbrowns, spicy black beans, soft-scrambled eggs, and a 3-cheese blend baked to a golden brown. Called "Huevos Rancheros of the Gods" by roadfood.com. Topped with hand-chopped salsa and sour cream.
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.00
Three corn tortillas topped with sunny side up eggs, fiesta black beans, and choice of protein (extra black beans, bacon, pork chorizo, vegan chorizo); enchilada sauce, grape tomatoes, cilantro, avocado ranch, queso fresco and sour cream.
Original Pancake House
3501 W 70th Street, Edina
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS
|$10.75
Our take on this southwestern classic. Two eggs done to order on corn tortillas topped with our own rancheros sauce, sour cream and guacamole by request Option to add chorizo sausage
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Martin's huevos rancheros
|$15.00
two Schultz organic poached eggs | slow-braised pork in salsa verde organic black beans | cheddar | scallions | chipotle sour cream crisp corn tortillas
The Buttered Tin
2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis
|Huevos Rancheros Benedict*
|$13.50
Two organic poached eggs on house made cornbread, guacamole, roasted corn & black bean salsa, ranchero sauce & cilantro lime sour cream, house salad with cider vinaigrette
+ House made chorizo $2.00
Standish Cafe
2403 East 38th Street, Minneapolis
|Huevos Rancheros w/chorizo
|$17.00
2 eggs, chorizo, black beans, crispy corn tortillas, roasted tomato sauce, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.00
2 eggs, black beans, crispy corn tortillas, roasted tomato salsa, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro
|Huevos Rancheros w/carnitas
|$17.00
2 eggs, carnitas, black beans, crispy corn tortillas, roasted tomato salsa, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro
El Tejaban Mexican Grill
6519 NICOLLET AVE, Richfield
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS
|$8.99
Two eggs over easy on a fried tortilla topped with rachera salsa, sour cream, and queso fresco. Served with rice, beans and tortillas