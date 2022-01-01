Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$14.00
Two crunchy tortillas with 2 eggs*, chorizo sausage, black beans, shredded cheese, avocado and, ranchero salsa. Topped with queso fresco. Served with fresh berries
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Huevos Rancheros * image

 

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros *$14.95
(GF available) A crisp flour tortilla layered with buttery hashbrowns, spicy black beans, soft-scrambled eggs, and a 3-cheese blend baked to a golden brown. Called "Huevos Rancheros of the Gods" by roadfood.com. Topped with hand-chopped salsa and sour cream.
More about Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$14.00
Three corn tortillas topped with sunny side up eggs, fiesta black beans, and choice of protein (extra black beans, bacon, pork chorizo, vegan chorizo); enchilada sauce, grape tomatoes, cilantro, avocado ranch, queso fresco and sour cream.
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House

3501 W 70th Street, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HUEVOS RANCHEROS$10.75
Our take on this southwestern classic. Two eggs done to order on corn tortillas topped with our own rancheros sauce, sour cream and guacamole by request Option to add chorizo sausage
More about Original Pancake House
Item pic

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Martin's huevos rancheros$15.00
two Schultz organic poached eggs | slow-braised pork in salsa verde organic black beans | cheddar | scallions | chipotle sour cream crisp corn tortillas
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Item pic

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$9.00
More about Mexico City Cafe
Huevos Rancheros* image

 

The Buttered Tin

2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros Benedict*$13.50
Two organic poached eggs on house made cornbread, guacamole, roasted corn & black bean salsa, ranchero sauce & cilantro lime sour cream, house salad with cider vinaigrette
+ House made chorizo $2.00
More about The Buttered Tin
Consumer pic

 

Standish Cafe

2403 East 38th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros w/chorizo$17.00
2 eggs, chorizo, black beans, crispy corn tortillas, roasted tomato sauce, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro
Huevos Rancheros$14.00
2 eggs, black beans, crispy corn tortillas, roasted tomato salsa, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro
Huevos Rancheros w/carnitas$17.00
2 eggs, carnitas, black beans, crispy corn tortillas, roasted tomato salsa, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro
More about Standish Cafe
El Tejaban Mexican Grill image

GRILL

El Tejaban Mexican Grill

6519 NICOLLET AVE, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (1451 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HUEVOS RANCHEROS$8.99
Two eggs over easy on a fried tortilla topped with rachera salsa, sour cream, and queso fresco. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
More about El Tejaban Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$14.00
Fried corn tortillas, boracho beans, pico, guacamole, jalapeno and fried egg
More about The Block Food + Drink

