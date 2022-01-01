Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fettuccine alfredo in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fettuccine Alfredo$11.00
V | Housemade fettuccine with our classic Alfredo cream sauce.
Pan Fettuccine Alfredo$44.00
V | Serves 4 | Housemade fettuccine with our classic Alfredo cream sauce.
*Take & Make Pans are not offered with fresh fettuccine. To order this meal cold, please call 612-925-3113.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fettuccine Alfredo Entree$10.98
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Entree$12.98
Signature Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, fettuccine noodles, and parmesan cheese.
Kids Fettuccine Broccoli Alfredo$8.98
Kids size fettuccine broccoli Alfredo. Add chicken for $1.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Bar La Grassa image

PIZZA

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
Takeout
Fettuccine Alfredo$17.00
Traditional fettuccine alfredo, tossed with butter and Parmesan.
More about Bar La Grassa
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

521 W 98th St, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Entree$12.98
Signature Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, fettuccine noodles, and parmesan cheese.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Arturo's Pizza

18 university ave ne, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Family Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$35.00
House Made Fettuccine pasta with Alfredo Sauce, Four Cheese Blend and Grilled Chicken Breast
Fettuccine Alfredo$10.00
House Made Fettuccine Pasta with Alfredo Sauce and Four Cheese Blend
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$16.00
House Made Fettuccine Pasta with Alfredo Sauce and Four Cheese Blend. Topped with Grilled Chicken Breast.
More about Arturo's Pizza
Nonna Rosa’s image

 

Nonna Rosa’s

4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$18.99
Flat noodles tossed with our creamy alfredo sauce.
More about Nonna Rosa’s
Broder's Pasta Bar image

PASTA

Broders' Pasta Bar

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$17.00
House made egg fettuccine pasta with classic Roman Alfredo sauce, lemon, parsley
More about Broders' Pasta Bar

