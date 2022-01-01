Fettuccine alfredo in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$11.00
V | Housemade fettuccine with our classic Alfredo cream sauce.
|Pan Fettuccine Alfredo
|$44.00
V | Serves 4 | Housemade fettuccine with our classic Alfredo cream sauce.
*Take & Make Pans are not offered with fresh fettuccine. To order this meal cold, please call 612-925-3113.
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|Fettuccine Alfredo Entree
|$10.98
|Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Entree
|$12.98
Signature Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, fettuccine noodles, and parmesan cheese.
|Kids Fettuccine Broccoli Alfredo
|$8.98
Kids size fettuccine broccoli Alfredo. Add chicken for $1.
Bar La Grassa
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$17.00
Traditional fettuccine alfredo, tossed with butter and Parmesan.
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
521 W 98th St, Bloomington
|Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Entree
|$12.98
Signature Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, fettuccine noodles, and parmesan cheese.
Arturo's Pizza
18 university ave ne, Minneapolis
|Family Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
|$35.00
House Made Fettuccine pasta with Alfredo Sauce, Four Cheese Blend and Grilled Chicken Breast
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$10.00
House Made Fettuccine Pasta with Alfredo Sauce and Four Cheese Blend
|Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
|$16.00
House Made Fettuccine Pasta with Alfredo Sauce and Four Cheese Blend. Topped with Grilled Chicken Breast.
Nonna Rosa’s
4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
|$18.99
Flat noodles tossed with our creamy alfredo sauce.