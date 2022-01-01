Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango smoothies in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve mango smoothies

Item pic

SANDWICHES • POKE • FRENCH FRIES

Lu's Sandwiches - Nicollet

2624 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Smoothie$5.00
More about Lu's Sandwiches - Nicollet
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lu's Sandwiches - 10 6th St NE

10 6th St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Smoothie$5.00
More about Lu's Sandwiches - 10 6th St NE
Item pic

 

The Block Food & Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Smoothie$12.00
A blend of mango and chia seeds topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and granola
More about The Block Food & Drink
Restaurant banner

 

Graze Provisions + Libations - Avocadish

520 n 4th st, minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Lime Smoothie$7.50
More about Graze Provisions + Libations - Avocadish

