Patty melts in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve patty melts

Fat Bottom Brewing image

 

Fat Bottom Brewing

800 44th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (706 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$12.00
More about Fat Bottom Brewing
Consumer pic

 

The Pancake Pantry - Downtown

220 Molloy Street, Nashvile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$16.00
More about The Pancake Pantry - Downtown
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
DODDY CREEK FARMS WAGYU PATTY MELT$22.00
8 oz local Akaishi Wagyu beef patty, toasted rye bread, BBQ aioli, American cheese, caramelized onions. Served with fries
More about Green Hills Grille
Patty Melt Sandwich image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elliston Place Soda Shop - Midtown/Vanderbilt

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt Sandwich$10.99
6oz black angus burger patty with cheese and grilled onions. served with choice of side.
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop - Midtown/Vanderbilt
The Fainting Goat Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fainting Goat Cafe

300 20th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Patty Melt$9.50
Beef Patty, Caramelized Onions, Swiss and Cheddar Cheese, Served on Seared White Bread
More about The Fainting Goat Cafe
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar image

 

Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar & Grill

112 S. 11th St., Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PREDS PATTY MELT$10.99
6 oz. hand pattied beef topped with Grilled Onions and American Cheese on a grilled bun.
More about Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar & Grill

