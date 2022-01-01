Patty melts in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve patty melts
The Pancake Pantry - Downtown
220 Molloy Street, Nashvile
|Patty Melt
|$16.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|DODDY CREEK FARMS WAGYU PATTY MELT
|$22.00
8 oz local Akaishi Wagyu beef patty, toasted rye bread, BBQ aioli, American cheese, caramelized onions. Served with fries
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elliston Place Soda Shop - Midtown/Vanderbilt
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Patty Melt Sandwich
|$10.99
6oz black angus burger patty with cheese and grilled onions. served with choice of side.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fainting Goat Cafe
300 20th Ave N, Nashville
|Patty Melt
|$9.50
Beef Patty, Caramelized Onions, Swiss and Cheddar Cheese, Served on Seared White Bread