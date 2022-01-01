Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

 

Otra Vez

1001 Julia St, New Orleans

Avg 4 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ricotta Pancakes$17.00
Ricotta pancakes, seasonal fruit compote, citrus zest, whipped butter.
More about Otra Vez
Satsuma image

 

Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street

7901 Maple St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (1051 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Special Pancake$7.00
Please give us a call at 504-309-5557 for the daily specials!
Pancake$6.50
One large pancake served with maple syrup
More about Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street
Item pic

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity

315 S Broad St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Praline Pancakes$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes 3$11.50
Three buttermilk pancakes topped with cane syrup butter and powdered sugar, served with applewood-smoked bacon
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes$10.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity
Item pic

 

Wakin' Bakin' - Uptown ~ Prytania St

3625 Prytania St., New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Pancakes A La Carte$7.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup
Pancakes$12.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup. Served with two eggs any style & bacon or our homemade sage sausage
More about Wakin' Bakin' - Uptown ~ Prytania St
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown

2802 Magazine St., New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes$10.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon
Bacon Praline Pancakes$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown
Daisy Dukes image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Daisy Dukes - Chartres

121 Chartres St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (4515 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Pancake$2.95
Topped with powdered sugar
Homemade Pancakes$10.50
Topped with powdered sugar
One Pancake$2.95
Topped with powdered sugar.
More about Daisy Dukes - Chartres
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes image

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny

2001 Burgundy St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes$10.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon
Bacon Praline Pancakes$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny
Item pic

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wakin' Bakin' French Quarter

900 Dumaine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Pancakes$12.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup. Served with two eggs any style & bacon or our homemade sage sausage
Pancakes A La Carte$7.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup
More about Wakin' Bakin' French Quarter
Item pic

 

Daisy Maes Poydras - 920 Poydras St

920 Poydras St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Pancakes$9.50
Stack of 3 Home-made Buttermilk Pancakes.
More about Daisy Maes Poydras - 920 Poydras St
Jimmy J's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Jimmy J's Cafe

115 Chartres St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (4456 reviews)
Takeout
(S) 1 Pancake$3.00
Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
More about Jimmy J's Cafe
The Camellia Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Camellia Grill

626 S. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (2370 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Pancake$7.99
Pancake$6.99
More about The Camellia Grill
Pancakes image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wakin' Bakin' Midcity

4408 Banks St., New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Pancakes$12.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup. Served with two eggs any style & bacon or our homemade sage sausage
Pancakes A La Carte$7.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup
More about Wakin' Bakin' Midcity
Dragonfly Cafe at Raphael Village image

 

Dragonfly Café

530 Jackson Ave., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pancakes$12.00
More about Dragonfly Café

