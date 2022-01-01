Pancakes in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Otra Vez
Otra Vez
1001 Julia St, New Orleans
|Ricotta Pancakes
|$17.00
Ricotta pancakes, seasonal fruit compote, citrus zest, whipped butter.
More about Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street
Satsuma - 7901 Maple Street
7901 Maple St, New Orleans
|Special Pancake
|$7.00
Please give us a call at 504-309-5557 for the daily specials!
|Pancake
|$6.50
One large pancake served with maple syrup
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity
315 S Broad St, New Orleans
|Bacon Praline Pancakes
|$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon
|Classic Buttermilk Pancakes 3
|$11.50
Three buttermilk pancakes topped with cane syrup butter and powdered sugar, served with applewood-smoked bacon
|Classic Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon
More about Wakin' Bakin' - Uptown ~ Prytania St
Wakin' Bakin' - Uptown ~ Prytania St
3625 Prytania St., New Orleans
|Pancakes A La Carte
|$7.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup
|Pancakes
|$12.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup. Served with two eggs any style & bacon or our homemade sage sausage
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown
2802 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Classic Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon
|Bacon Praline Pancakes
|$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon
More about Daisy Dukes - Chartres
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Daisy Dukes - Chartres
121 Chartres St, New Orleans
|Kids Pancake
|$2.95
Topped with powdered sugar
|Homemade Pancakes
|$10.50
Topped with powdered sugar
|One Pancake
|$2.95
Topped with powdered sugar.
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny
2001 Burgundy St, New Orleans
|Classic Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon
|Bacon Praline Pancakes
|$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon
More about Wakin' Bakin' French Quarter
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wakin' Bakin' French Quarter
900 Dumaine St, New Orleans
|Pancakes
|$12.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup. Served with two eggs any style & bacon or our homemade sage sausage
|Pancakes A La Carte
|$7.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup
More about Daisy Maes Poydras - 920 Poydras St
Daisy Maes Poydras - 920 Poydras St
920 Poydras St, New Orleans
|Homemade Pancakes
|$9.50
Stack of 3 Home-made Buttermilk Pancakes.
More about Jimmy J's Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Jimmy J's Cafe
115 Chartres St, New Orleans
|(S) 1 Pancake
|$3.00
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.00
More about The Camellia Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Camellia Grill
626 S. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
|Chocolate Chip Pancake
|$7.99
|Pancake
|$6.99
More about Wakin' Bakin' Midcity
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wakin' Bakin' Midcity
4408 Banks St., New Orleans
|Pancakes
|$12.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup. Served with two eggs any style & bacon or our homemade sage sausage
|Pancakes A La Carte
|$7.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup