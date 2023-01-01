Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

SukhoThai - Magazine - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.

4519 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kee Mao Fried Rice$0.00
Bangkok-style spicy fried rice w/ fresh chilies, galangal, garlic, peppercorn & basil, stir-fried in light soy sauce w/ red bell, green beans, onion, carrot, and cabbage.
Pineapple Fried Rice$0.00
Thai jasmine rice wok-fried in Madras yellow curry spice with gulf shrimp, pineapple, raisins, cashews, carrots, onions and egg. Garnished with tomato, cucumber, and lime.
Pineapple Fried Rice Lunch$0.00
Thai jasmine rice wok-fried in Madras yellow curry spice with protein, pineapple, raisins, cashews, carrots, onions and egg. Garnished with tomato, cucumber, and lime.
More about SukhoThai - Magazine - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
MOPHO image

PHO

MOPHO Mid-City

514 City Park Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kimchi Fried Rice$18.50
Fried rice with house-made kimchi and beef shank topped with fried egg and gojuchang sauce.
More about MOPHO Mid-City
Budsi's Authentic Thai image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Budsi's Authentic Thai

1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice$13.00
More about Budsi's Authentic Thai
Banner pic

 

Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10

611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Seafood Tom Yum Fried Rice$25.00
Crispy duck, zucchini, carrots, onions, Thai basil, green & red peppers
Basil Fried Rice$17.00
Peas, carrots, onions, green & red peppers, eggs, Thai Basil, Thai chili paste
Pineapple Fried Rice$17.00
Peas, carrots, onions, pineapple, egg, curry powder, raisins
More about Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street

4401 South Broad Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Shrimp and Rice$6.00
ketchup on side
More about El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street
Item pic

 

SukhoThai - Marigny

2200 Royal St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice Lunch$0.00
Thai jasmine rice, wok-fried with egg, Chinese broccoli, green onion, onion and your choice of meat. Garnished with tomato, cucumber, and lime.
Seafood Fried Rice$0.00
Shrimp, crab or combination of seafood wok-fried with Thai jasmine rice and green onion, onion, and egg. Garnished with tomato, cucumber and lime.
Drunken Fried Rice$0.00
Thai jasmine rice wok-fried in a spicy roasted chili paste with basil, garlic, onion, bell pepper, broccoli, cabbage, and egg. Garnished with tomato, cucumber and lime.
More about SukhoThai - Marigny
Restaurant banner

 

Chapter IV

1301 Gravier Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRAB FRIED RICE$10.00
Crab fat, onion, peas, garlic
More about Chapter IV

Browse other tasty dishes in New Orleans

Gumbo

Turkey Bacon

Wontons

Pork Belly

Spaghetti

Wonton Soup

Pork Chops

Grilled Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New Orleans to explore

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near New Orleans to explore

Metairie

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (163 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (88 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston