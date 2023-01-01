Fried rice in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve fried rice
SukhoThai - Magazine
4519 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Kee Mao Fried Rice
|$0.00
Bangkok-style spicy fried rice w/ fresh chilies, galangal, garlic, peppercorn & basil, stir-fried in light soy sauce w/ red bell, green beans, onion, carrot, and cabbage.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$0.00
Thai jasmine rice wok-fried in Madras yellow curry spice with gulf shrimp, pineapple, raisins, cashews, carrots, onions and egg. Garnished with tomato, cucumber, and lime.
|Pineapple Fried Rice Lunch
|$0.00
Thai jasmine rice wok-fried in Madras yellow curry spice with protein, pineapple, raisins, cashews, carrots, onions and egg. Garnished with tomato, cucumber, and lime.
MOPHO Mid-City
MOPHO Mid-City
514 City Park Ave, New Orleans
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$18.50
Fried rice with house-made kimchi and beef shank topped with fried egg and gojuchang sauce.
Budsi's Authentic Thai
Budsi's Authentic Thai
1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans
|Thai Fried Rice
|$13.00
Dahla - 611 O'KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10
Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10
611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10, NEW ORLEANS
|Seafood Tom Yum Fried Rice
|$25.00
Crispy duck, zucchini, carrots, onions, Thai basil, green & red peppers
|Basil Fried Rice
|$17.00
Peas, carrots, onions, green & red peppers, eggs, Thai Basil, Thai chili paste
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$17.00
Peas, carrots, onions, pineapple, egg, curry powder, raisins
El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street
El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street
4401 South Broad Street, New Orleans
|Fried Shrimp and Rice
|$6.00
ketchup on side
SukhoThai - Marigny
SukhoThai - Marigny
2200 Royal St, New Orleans
|Thai Fried Rice Lunch
|$0.00
Thai jasmine rice, wok-fried with egg, Chinese broccoli, green onion, onion and your choice of meat. Garnished with tomato, cucumber, and lime.
|Seafood Fried Rice
|$0.00
Shrimp, crab or combination of seafood wok-fried with Thai jasmine rice and green onion, onion, and egg. Garnished with tomato, cucumber and lime.
|Drunken Fried Rice
|$0.00
Thai jasmine rice wok-fried in a spicy roasted chili paste with basil, garlic, onion, bell pepper, broccoli, cabbage, and egg. Garnished with tomato, cucumber and lime.