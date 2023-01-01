Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge brownies in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve fudge brownies

Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery - Chelsea

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fudge Brownie
Rich and fudgy deep chocolate brownies.
More about Billy's Bakery - Chelsea
Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery - Tribeca

75 Franklin St, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fudge Brownie
Rich and fudgy deep chocolate brownies
More about Billy's Bakery - Tribeca
Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery - UWS

410 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fudge Brownie
Rich and fudgy deep chocolate brownies.
More about Billy's Bakery - UWS
Item pic

 

Magnolia Bakery Grand Central

107 E 42nd St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Fudge Brownie to go$3.70
A soft chewy chocolate brownie. Classic!
More about Magnolia Bakery Grand Central
Consumer pic

 

Blue Kitchen Café

1 Police Plaza Path, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fudge Brownie$3.50
More about Blue Kitchen Café
Holy Cow image

 

Holy Cow - 15 W 29 Street

34 Canal Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Fudge Brownie Shake Van Leeuwen$8.25
More about Holy Cow - 15 W 29 Street
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
"VGF" Fudge Brownie$3.95
*Vegan - Gluten-Free*
Tapioca - Rice Flour - Coconut Oil - Guanaja Chocolate
"VGF" Fudge Brownie$3.95
*Vegan - Gluten-Free*
Tapioca - Rice Flour - Coconut Oil - Guanaja Chocolate
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe
Item pic

 

Heritage Grand Bakery

8 West 40th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Fudge Brownie Bag$7.00
American Classic made with walnuts, very chocolatey. Bag of 6 Minis.
Fudge Brownie$6.00
American Classic made with walnuts, very chocolatey.
More about Heritage Grand Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Vegetarian Burritos

Carne Asada

Barley Soup

Crispy Duck

Naruto

Leche Cake

Paninis

Strawberry Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (115 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (59 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (587 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (215 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1574 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston