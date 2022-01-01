California rolls in New York
New York restaurants that serve california rolls
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|California Rolls
|$8.45
Avocado, Cucumber and Kani
PLANTA Queen
15 W 27th Street, New York
|CALIFORNIA ROLL*
|$8.00
Hearts Of Palm, Avocado, Macadamia Nut, Toasted Coconut (Contains Soy And Nuts)
Dock's Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill
633 Third Avenue, New York
|Blue Crab California Roll
|$18.00
jumbo lump crab, avocado
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Lobster Place
448 W 16th St, New York
|California Red Crab Roll
|$14.50
Red crab meat w/ avocado, cucumber & spicy sauce.
Nare Sushi
115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK
|California Roll
|$8.00
|Premium California Roll
|$19.00
Blue crab, avocado, cucumber
Tampopo Kitchen
805 West 187th Street, New York
|Real Crab California Roll
|$15.00
Real steamed crab rolled with avocado and cucumber. Add topping uni (+15), ikura salmon roe (+10)
