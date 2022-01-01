California rolls in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
California Rolls$8.45
Avocado, Cucumber and Kani
More about West Side Wok
Item pic

 

PLANTA Queen

15 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CALIFORNIA ROLL*$8.00
Hearts Of Palm, Avocado, Macadamia Nut, Toasted Coconut (Contains Soy And Nuts)
CALIFORNIA ROLL*$16.75
Hearts Of Palm, Avocado, Macadamia Nut, Toasted Coconut (Contains Soy And Nuts)
More about PLANTA Queen
Dock's Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill image

 

Dock's Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill

633 Third Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blue Crab California Roll$18.00
jumbo lump crab, avocado
Blue Crab California Roll$19.00
jumbo lump crab, avocado
More about Dock's Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill
Lobster Place image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Lobster Place

448 W 16th St, New York

Avg 4.5 (2236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Red Crab Roll$14.50
Red crab meat w/ avocado, cucumber & spicy sauce.
More about Lobster Place
California Roll image

 

Nare Sushi

115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Roll$8.00
Premium California Roll$19.00
Blue crab, avocado, cucumber
More about Nare Sushi
Item pic

 

Tampopo Kitchen

805 West 187th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Real Crab California Roll$15.00
Real steamed crab rolled with avocado and cucumber. Add topping uni (+15), ikura salmon roe (+10)
Real Crab California Roll$15.00
Real steamed crab rolled with avocado and cucumber. Add topping uni (+15), ikura salmon roe (+10).
More about Tampopo Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sushi-teria

15 W 33rd st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
R5 California Roll$4.95
Sushi roll with imitation and avocado.
More about Sushi-teria

