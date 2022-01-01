Grits in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ed's Lobster Bar image

SEAFOOD

Ed's Lobster Bar - 155 Grand Street

155 Grand St, New York

Avg 4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Eds Shrimp And Grits$27.00
More about Ed's Lobster Bar - 155 Grand Street
Jacob's Pickles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Organic Cheese Grits$8.00
Shrimp & Bacon Grits$26.00
Whole Wild Shrimp, Nitrate Free Bacon, Organic Cheese Grits
Organic Cheese Grits$8.00
More about Jacob's Pickles
Shrimp & Grits image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RED ROOSTER HARLEM

310 Lenox Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (10910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$29.00
chorizo, okra stew, creamy stone ground grits
Grits$11.00
More about RED ROOSTER HARLEM
Item pic

 

Harlem Shake - 124th & Lenox Ave, Harlem

100 W 124th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Grits$15.00
WEEKENDS ONLY.
Creamy grits, served with shellfish butter and succulent grilled jumbo shrimp.
More about Harlem Shake - 124th & Lenox Ave, Harlem
Item pic

 

Mason Jar NYC

43 E 30th St, New York, NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP & GRITS$21.00
Onions, red peppers, cajun butter, & andouille sausage *Contains Pork*
More about Mason Jar NYC

