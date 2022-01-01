Grits in New York
New York restaurants that serve grits
More about Ed's Lobster Bar - 155 Grand Street
SEAFOOD
Ed's Lobster Bar - 155 Grand Street
155 Grand St, New York
|Eds Shrimp And Grits
|$27.00
More about Jacob's Pickles
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Organic Cheese Grits
|$8.00
|Shrimp & Bacon Grits
|$26.00
Whole Wild Shrimp, Nitrate Free Bacon, Organic Cheese Grits
|Organic Cheese Grits
|$8.00
More about RED ROOSTER HARLEM
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RED ROOSTER HARLEM
310 Lenox Ave, New York
|Shrimp & Grits
|$29.00
chorizo, okra stew, creamy stone ground grits
|Grits
|$11.00
More about Harlem Shake - 124th & Lenox Ave, Harlem
Harlem Shake - 124th & Lenox Ave, Harlem
100 W 124th St, New York
|Shrimp & Grits
|$15.00
WEEKENDS ONLY.
Creamy grits, served with shellfish butter and succulent grilled jumbo shrimp.