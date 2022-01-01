Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookie dough in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve cookie dough

Item pic

 

P.S. & Co.

1706 Locust St, Philadelphia

Bake-at-Home Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (6-pack)$36.00
Our classic Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough to bake at home! Bake at 350F for 8-10 minutes or until edges start to golden brown (every oven is different, so keep an eye and wait for the delicious aroma to fill the room)!
Bake-at-Home Organic Chocolate Chip Tahini Cookie Dough (6 pack)$36.00
Our organic chocolate chip tahini cookie dough. Makes 6 cookies. Bake at 350 for 8 minutes (all ovens are different so be sure to check in on your cookies while baking!)
Primary Plant Based image

 

Primary Plant Based

161 West Girard Ave, Philadelphia

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream$9.00
Made with love by Scoop DeVille
