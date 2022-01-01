Fritters in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve fritters
LeBus Bistro
4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Zucchini Fritters
|$13.00
carrots, green onion, red bell peppers, fresh mint, dill, feta cheese, served with fried egg, spicy tomato salsa and lime crema
Stina
1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia
|Onion Fritter
|$10.00
"Kremido keftedes" battered onion clusters, fried , and served with turmeric honey greek yogurt
Primary Plant Based
161 West Girard Ave, Philadelphia
|Glazed Apple Fritters
|$12.00
*Gluten Free* served with GF vanilla ice cream
Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out
4901 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Fritters & Pickles
|$6.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Community
1200 S 21st St, Philadelphia
|Crispy Corn Fritters
|$10.00
Crispy fried fritters made of corn meal & fresh corn kernels served with black pepper honey & habanero aioli for dipping
48th Street Grille - Catering
310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia
|Conch Fritters (ea)
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
American Sardine Bar
1800 Federal St, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Fritter Hoagie
|$15.00
Shrimp fritters, pickled green tomato remoulade, radicchio cherry pepper salad, seeded long roll.