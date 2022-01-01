Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve fritters

LeBus Bistro image

 

LeBus Bistro

4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Zucchini Fritters$13.00
carrots, green onion, red bell peppers, fresh mint, dill, feta cheese, served with fried egg, spicy tomato salsa and lime crema
More about LeBus Bistro
Item pic

 

Stina

1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Onion Fritter$10.00
"Kremido keftedes" battered onion clusters, fried , and served with turmeric honey greek yogurt
More about Stina
Primary Plant Based image

 

Primary Plant Based

161 West Girard Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Glazed Apple Fritters$12.00
*Gluten Free* served with GF vanilla ice cream
More about Primary Plant Based
Deke's BBQ image

 

Deke's BBQ

137 Berkley St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fritters & Pickles$6.00
More about Deke's BBQ
Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out image

 

Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out

4901 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fritters & Pickles$6.00
More about Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out
Community image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Community

1200 S 21st St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Corn Fritters$10.00
Crispy fried fritters made of corn meal & fresh corn kernels served with black pepper honey & habanero aioli for dipping
More about Community
48th Street Grille - Catering image

 

48th Street Grille - Catering

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Conch Fritters (ea)
More about 48th Street Grille - Catering
Shrimp Fritter Hoagie image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

American Sardine Bar

1800 Federal St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Fritter Hoagie$15.00
Shrimp fritters, pickled green tomato remoulade, radicchio cherry pepper salad, seeded long roll.
More about American Sardine Bar
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS

48th Street Grille

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Conch Fritters$18.00
Served with Pineapple-Ranch Dip
Spicy Conch Fritters$18.00
Served with Sweet Corn Relish
More about 48th Street Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Chopped Salad

Hibiscus Tea

Caesar Salad

Chocolate Bars

Crab Cakes

Chocolate Cheesecake

Pad Thai

Chocolate Croissants

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston