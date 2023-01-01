Veggie tacos in Philadelphia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crunchik'n image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Crunchik'n

212 S 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (883 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Taco$0.00
Item pic

 

Chestnut Hill Brewing Company - Germantown Avenue

8231 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Taco Duo$9.50
flour tortillas + carrot sofrito + black bean salad + pickled cabbage + avocado + chipotle crema
Veggie Street Tacos$14.00
flour tortillas + carrot sofrito + black bean salad + pickled cabbage + avocado + chipotle crema
*plant-powered
Banner pic

 

Taco Heart - 1001 East Passyunk Avenue

1001 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Fajita Taco$5.00
Marinated Peppers & Onions, Fiesta Cheese, Guacamole, Lime Wedge
Consumer pic

 

Tio Flores

1600 SOUTH STREET, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Tacos$12.00
sauteed portobello, roasted rajas, guajillo-lime, spinach, feta, serrano🌿
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Tempura Taco$3.50
Beer battered carrots, cabbage, and cauliflower topped with avocado sour cream and mango salsa.
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Rosy's Taco Bar

2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2431 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Tacos$10.00
Eggplant, corn, poblano, and chihuahua cheese. Three per order.
Veggie Tacos$11.00
Eggplant, corn, poblano, and chihuahua cheese. Three per order.
