Veggie tacos in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve veggie tacos
Chestnut Hill Brewing Company - Germantown Avenue
8231 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia
|Veggie Taco Duo
|$9.50
flour tortillas + carrot sofrito + black bean salad + pickled cabbage + avocado + chipotle crema
|Veggie Street Tacos
|$14.00
flour tortillas + carrot sofrito + black bean salad + pickled cabbage + avocado + chipotle crema
*plant-powered
Taco Heart - 1001 East Passyunk Avenue
1001 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia
|Veggie Fajita Taco
|$5.00
Marinated Peppers & Onions, Fiesta Cheese, Guacamole, Lime Wedge
Tio Flores
1600 SOUTH STREET, Philadelphia
|Veggie Tacos
|$12.00
sauteed portobello, roasted rajas, guajillo-lime, spinach, feta, serrano🌿
Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital
700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia
|Veggie Tempura Taco
|$3.50
Beer battered carrots, cabbage, and cauliflower topped with avocado sour cream and mango salsa.