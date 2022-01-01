Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roast duck in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve roast duck

Item pic

 

Revolution Taco

2015 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roast Duck Taco$7.95
Scallion Pancake Shell with Plum BBQ, Ginger Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Oyster Mushroom, Crispy Chicharrón Skin, Sesame Seeds
More about Revolution Taco
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tria Cafe Rittenhouse

123 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2029 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roast Duck Salad$16.00
Roast Duck Salad with Spinach, Strawberries, Pistachios, Grana Padano and Citrus-Mint Vinaigrette
More about Tria Cafe Rittenhouse
Main pic

 

New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine

4260 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Duck Stir Fried Udon Noodle$20.00
Udon noodle w. shredded duck, napa, scallion, onion, carrot in XO minced pork spicy sauce
Roasted Duck Noodle$12.50
Roasted Duck Wonton Noodle$12.50
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Tria Cafe Wash West

1137 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roast Duck Salad$16.00
Roast Duck Salad with Spinach, Strawberries, Pistachios, Grana Padano and Citrus-Mint Vinaigrette
More about Tria Cafe Wash West

