Roast duck in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve roast duck
Revolution Taco
2015 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Roast Duck Taco
|$7.95
Scallion Pancake Shell with Plum BBQ, Ginger Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Oyster Mushroom, Crispy Chicharrón Skin, Sesame Seeds
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tria Cafe Rittenhouse
123 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Roast Duck Salad
|$16.00
Roast Duck Salad with Spinach, Strawberries, Pistachios, Grana Padano and Citrus-Mint Vinaigrette
New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
4260 Main Street, Philadelphia
|Roasted Duck Stir Fried Udon Noodle
|$20.00
Udon noodle w. shredded duck, napa, scallion, onion, carrot in XO minced pork spicy sauce
|Roasted Duck Noodle
|$12.50
|Roasted Duck Wonton Noodle
|$12.50