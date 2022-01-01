Sashimi in Philadelphia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Izakaya By Yanaga

1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Sashimi$16.00
Bluefin Tuna Sashimi$18.00
Hamachi Sashimi$17.00
More about Izakaya By Yanaga
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar

2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SASHIMI SALAD$11.95
Assortment of fish (chef choice), avocado & caviar, wasabi youzu sauce
Salmon Sashimi$6.50
Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi$6.50
Sashimi
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
Sashimi Set image

 

HIROKI 宏樹

1355 N Front St Corner of Lee and Master, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sashimi Set$65.00
Chef’s Selection of 14 Pieces of Sashimi (Served with a side of rice)
More about HIROKI 宏樹
Item pic

 

Royal Izakaya

780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Moriawase$28.00
tuna, king salmon, yellowtail (9pc)
Sashimi Deluxe$45.00
itamae's selection -- lean tuna, fatty tuna, king salmon, yellowtail, assorted japanese fish (14pc)
More about Royal Izakaya
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sushi and Sashimi Boat$72.95
GREAT DEAL! Serve on a BOAT! 10 pieces of sushi, 24 pieces of sashimi, and 2 rolls (chef's choice) served with 2 soups or 2 salads.
Sushi Sashimi BOAT$72.95
GREAT DEAL, Serve on Boat, 10 pieces of sushi, 24 pieces of sashimi, and 2 rolls (chef choice) served with 2 soups or 2 salads
3 Sushi, 6 Sashimi and 1 Roll (Lunch)$20.95
Chef Choice of 3pc nigiri sushi 🍣, 6pc of sashimi and 1 regular roll served with soup or salad
More about Bleu Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Tomo Sushi & Ramen

228 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (867 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi For One (10pcs)$30.00
*salad can't be made gluten-free
Sashimi Skewer (3skewer)$16.00
White tuna, eel, shibazuke, cilantro, strawberry; Salmon, eel, oshinko, strawberry, cilantro; Yellowtail, oshinko, cilantro, shibazuke, strawberry
*can't be made gluten-free
White Tuna Sashimi$9.00
More about Tomo Sushi & Ramen
Little Fish BYOB image

 

Little Fish BYOB

746 s. 6th street, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HAMACHI SASHIMI$22.00
slices of Hamachi, pistachio shallot vinaigrette, grapes, celery
*contains nuts
More about Little Fish BYOB
Item pic

 

DK Sushi

3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
DK Sushi- Eel Sashimi$8.00
DK Sushi - Toro Sashimi$9.00
DK Sushi - Scallop Sashimi$7.00
More about DK Sushi

