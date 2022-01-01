Sashimi in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve sashimi
More about Izakaya By Yanaga
Izakaya By Yanaga
1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
|Salmon Sashimi
|$16.00
|Bluefin Tuna Sashimi
|$18.00
|Hamachi Sashimi
|$17.00
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia
|SASHIMI SALAD
|$11.95
Assortment of fish (chef choice), avocado & caviar, wasabi youzu sauce
|Salmon Sashimi
|$6.50
Sashimi
|Tuna Sashimi
|$6.50
Sashimi
More about HIROKI 宏樹
HIROKI 宏樹
1355 N Front St Corner of Lee and Master, Philadelphia
|Sashimi Set
|$65.00
Chef’s Selection of 14 Pieces of Sashimi (Served with a side of rice)
More about Royal Izakaya
Royal Izakaya
780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Sashimi Moriawase
|$28.00
tuna, king salmon, yellowtail (9pc)
|Sashimi Deluxe
|$45.00
itamae's selection -- lean tuna, fatty tuna, king salmon, yellowtail, assorted japanese fish (14pc)
More about Bleu Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
Bleu Sushi
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|Sushi and Sashimi Boat
|$72.95
GREAT DEAL! Serve on a BOAT! 10 pieces of sushi, 24 pieces of sashimi, and 2 rolls (chef's choice) served with 2 soups or 2 salads.
|Sushi Sashimi BOAT
|$72.95
GREAT DEAL, Serve on Boat, 10 pieces of sushi, 24 pieces of sashimi, and 2 rolls (chef choice) served with 2 soups or 2 salads
|3 Sushi, 6 Sashimi and 1 Roll (Lunch)
|$20.95
Chef Choice of 3pc nigiri sushi 🍣, 6pc of sashimi and 1 regular roll served with soup or salad
More about Tomo Sushi & Ramen
SUSHI • RAMEN
Tomo Sushi & Ramen
228 Arch St, Philadelphia
|Sashimi For One (10pcs)
|$30.00
*salad can't be made gluten-free
|Sashimi Skewer (3skewer)
|$16.00
White tuna, eel, shibazuke, cilantro, strawberry; Salmon, eel, oshinko, strawberry, cilantro; Yellowtail, oshinko, cilantro, shibazuke, strawberry
*can't be made gluten-free
|White Tuna Sashimi
|$9.00
More about Little Fish BYOB
Little Fish BYOB
746 s. 6th street, philadelphia
|HAMACHI SASHIMI
|$22.00
slices of Hamachi, pistachio shallot vinaigrette, grapes, celery
*contains nuts