Cornbread in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve cornbread
Scramble - Camelback
2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix
|Jalapeno Cornbread
|$2.99
Windsor
5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Cheddar Jalapeno Cornbread
|$4.50
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix
|Jalapeno Cornbread & Honey Butter
|$4.95
Sweet cornbread baked with fresh jalapeños and yellow corn. Served warm with our sweet honey butter.
Windsor Churn
5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Side Cheddar Jalapeno Cornbread
|$5.00